SRK Universe Celebrates 10 Years of Chennai Express with Special Screening Across 52 Cities - Counting Jawan’s Month-Long Extravaganza!

As Chennai Express completes ten years, SRK Universe to hold a special screening across 52 cities counting a month to Jawan

SRK Universe commences Jawan promotional campaign in a magnificent manner, arranging Chennai Express screening in over 52 cities!

Much awaited film, Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, has been causing a stir among fans and audiences. With the recent release of the song “Zinda Banda” and the prevue, excitement has only grown. As the film’s release date draws near, SRK Universe, Shah Rukh Khan’s largest fan club, has launched a unique promotional campaign to celebrate two big milestones – Chennai Express’s decade-long success and Jawan’s one month until its release. Join in the excitement with the hashtags #10YearsOfChennaiExpress and #1MonthToJawan. SRK Universe is renowned for their grand promotions of SRK films, and Jawan is no exception. This time, they will commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the blockbuster Chennai Express with special screenings in over 52 cities on August 9th, just two days before Jawan hits the screens on September 7th. It’s a delightful moment for both SRK and Deepika fans, and a celebration not to be missed.

Interestingly, the first song Zinda Banda has brought the lungi trend to the forefront which is a strong connection between Chennai Express and Jawan. Apparently, 1000+ background dancers were seen wearing the lungi in the song. Adding on to it, the song also brings back Priyamani, who also grooved with Shah Rukh Khan in the ‘1234 Get On The Dance Floor’ song from Chennai Express.

The Fan Club has planned to screen the blockbuster Chennai Express in the metro cities, which include Patna, Padrauna, Solapur, Malegaon, Kota, Rajkot, Jalgaon, Nagpur, Dhubri, Vadodara, Udaipur, Sangli, Chapra, Bihar, Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur, Chittorgarh, Warangal, Aurangabad, Nagda, Jodhpur, Dhule, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Berhampur, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Sikar, Pune, Nanded, Bhopal, North Lakhimpur, Siliguri, Chennai, Latur, Kashipur, Beed, Beedhana (MH), Guwahati, Sichar, Varanasi, Chandrapur, Burdwan, Ratnagiri, Bhubaneswar, Indore, Tripura.

Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a massive fanbase across the nation and globe, and this is not the first time the fan club is organizing a screening; last year they organized a screening of Shah Rukh Khan’s one of the biggest blockbusters, Om Shanti Om, on the completion of the film’s 15 years of release as well as two months before Pathaan’s release, where they also initiated the campaign with a slogan #CantWaitForPathaan as they celebrated #15YearsOfOmShantiOm.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan, and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.