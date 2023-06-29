Age Gap Romances in Bollywood

The Bollywood industry has embraced the concept of ageless love, challenging traditional notions and presenting unconventional narratives on the silver screen. These films featuring older actors romancing younger actresses and vice versa offer a fresh perspective on relationships. By breaking age barriers, they inspire audiences to look beyond superficial attributes. Today, we bring you a list of Bollywood couples who showcased age-gap romance on screen.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur: Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika Films bankrolled film grabbed the audiences’ attention for the fresh and interesting pairing of the lead actors. Nawazuddin (49) was paired opposite Avneet (21) in the latest Amazon Prime Video film Tiku Weds Sheru.

Ishaan Khatter and Tabu in A Suitable Boy: Based on Vikram Seth’s novel, A Suitable Boy explores the love story between a young college student (Ishaan) and an older woman (Tabu) set against the backdrop of a changing India. The film beautifully portrays their emotional journey, transcending societal norms and expectations.

Naseeruddin Shah and Kalki Koechlin in Waiting: It is an emotional drama that explores the bond between two individuals who meet in a hospital waiting room. Naseeruddin and Kalki deliver powerful performances, portraying the connection between an older man and a younger woman, highlighting the strength of shared experiences and mutual support.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jiah Khan in Nishabd: It is a bold and controversial tale of an elderly man, played by Amitabh, who falls in love with a much younger woman, portrayed by the late Jiah. This thought-provoking film challenges societal norms and raises questions about societal acceptance and the boundaries of love.

Amitabh Bachchan and Tabu in Cheeni Kum: The movie presents a charming and unconventional love story between a 64-year-old chef, portrayed by Amitabh, and a 34-year-old woman, played by Tabu. The film beautifully showcases the blossoming romance between the two characters, emphasizing that age is just a number when it comes to matters of the heart.

Naseeruddin Shah and Vidya Balan in Ishqiya and Dedh Ishqiya: Ishqiya and its sequel Dedh Ishqiya depict the intriguing relationship between Naseeruddin and Vidya’s characters. The films explore the complexities of love, trust, and betrayal, showcasing a mature and captivating romance that defies age barriers.

Dimple Kapadia and Akshaye Khanna in Dil Chahta Hai: The movie portrays the unconventional love story between a middle-aged woman, played by Dimple Kapadia, and a much younger man, portrayed by Akshaye Khanna.

