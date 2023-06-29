ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Age Gap Romances in Bollywood

Films featuring older actors romancing younger actresses and vice versa offer a fresh perspective on relationships. By breaking age barriers, they inspire audiences to look beyond superficial attributes. Today, we bring you a list of Bollywood couples who showcased age-gap romance on screen.

Author: Manisha Suthar
29 Jun,2023 17:04:30
Age Gap Romances in Bollywood

The Bollywood industry has embraced the concept of ageless love, challenging traditional notions and presenting unconventional narratives on the silver screen. These films featuring older actors romancing younger actresses and vice versa offer a fresh perspective on relationships. By breaking age barriers, they inspire audiences to look beyond superficial attributes. Today, we bring you a list of Bollywood couples who showcased age-gap romance on screen.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur: Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika Films bankrolled film grabbed the audiences’ attention for the fresh and interesting pairing of the lead actors. Nawazuddin (49) was paired opposite Avneet (21) in the latest Amazon Prime Video film Tiku Weds Sheru.

Ishaan Khatter and Tabu in A Suitable Boy: Based on Vikram Seth’s novel, A Suitable Boy explores the love story between a young college student (Ishaan) and an older woman (Tabu) set against the backdrop of a changing India. The film beautifully portrays their emotional journey, transcending societal norms and expectations.

Naseeruddin Shah and Kalki Koechlin in Waiting: It is an emotional drama that explores the bond between two individuals who meet in a hospital waiting room. Naseeruddin and Kalki deliver powerful performances, portraying the connection between an older man and a younger woman, highlighting the strength of shared experiences and mutual support.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jiah Khan in Nishabd: It is a bold and controversial tale of an elderly man, played by Amitabh, who falls in love with a much younger woman, portrayed by the late Jiah. This thought-provoking film challenges societal norms and raises questions about societal acceptance and the boundaries of love.

Amitabh Bachchan and Tabu in Cheeni Kum: The movie presents a charming and unconventional love story between a 64-year-old chef, portrayed by Amitabh, and a 34-year-old woman, played by Tabu. The film beautifully showcases the blossoming romance between the two characters, emphasizing that age is just a number when it comes to matters of the heart.

Naseeruddin Shah and Vidya Balan in Ishqiya and Dedh Ishqiya: Ishqiya and its sequel Dedh Ishqiya depict the intriguing relationship between Naseeruddin and Vidya’s characters. The films explore the complexities of love, trust, and betrayal, showcasing a mature and captivating romance that defies age barriers.

Dimple Kapadia and Akshaye Khanna in Dil Chahta Hai: The movie portrays the unconventional love story between a middle-aged woman, played by Dimple Kapadia, and a much younger man, portrayed by Akshaye Khanna.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Tavleen’s role goes beyond being a mere antagonist: Jayati Bhatia on Dil Diyaan Gallan
Tavleen’s role goes beyond being a mere antagonist: Jayati Bhatia on Dil Diyaan Gallan
Avneet Kaur enjoys shopping spree after Tiku Weds Sheru, check out
Avneet Kaur enjoys shopping spree after Tiku Weds Sheru, check out
Shooting the climax of Asur 2 was the most satisfying part for me as a creator and showrunner: Writer Gaurav Shukla
Shooting the climax of Asur 2 was the most satisfying part for me as a creator and showrunner: Writer Gaurav Shukla
Exclusive: Pawan Chopra to feature in Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Exclusive: Pawan Chopra to feature in Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Gadar 2 will appeal to youngsters and elders alike: Mir Sarwar
Gadar 2 will appeal to youngsters and elders alike: Mir Sarwar
Exclusive: Sadda Haq fame Nisha Neha Nayak bags Atrangi show Drishti
Exclusive: Sadda Haq fame Nisha Neha Nayak bags Atrangi show Drishti
Latest Stories
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan’s emotional confession shocks Amar
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan’s emotional confession shocks Amar
Mouni Roy Sizzles In A Striking White And Black Gown
Mouni Roy Sizzles In A Striking White And Black Gown
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Abdu Rozik to enter as a wildcard contestant
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Abdu Rozik to enter as a wildcard contestant
The team of Pooja Entertainment’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ wishes everyone, Eid Mubarak igniting the excitement for its release on EID 2024
The team of Pooja Entertainment’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ wishes everyone, Eid Mubarak igniting the excitement for its release on EID 2024
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer rejects Karan’s job proposal
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer rejects Karan’s job proposal
“I believe everybody is imperfect and at some points I do relate to Garv,” Avinash Mishra, aka Garv from StarPlus show Titli spills beans about his character
“I believe everybody is imperfect and at some points I do relate to Garv,” Avinash Mishra, aka Garv from StarPlus show Titli spills beans about his character
Read Latest News