Ajay Devgn is one of the most loved and admired actors and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. The actor has been a part of the Hindi film fraternity for more than 30 years and well, in all these years, he’s been doing good quality consistent work to win hearts of all his fans and well, that’s why, he’s today where he is. The year 2022 was quite a good one indeed for Ajay Devgn as the actor enjoyed a humongous hit in the form of Drishyam 2. Right now, he’s looking forward to Bholaa that is his next release and well, expections are high from the same.

Amidst all this, when Ajay Devgn was asked about how he feels when his daughter Nysa gets trolled, reports in The Indian Express reveal that he added,

“You have to constantly explain to them that they shouldn’t be bothered by what they read online. The trolls form a miniscule per cent of your audience. I don’t know how such negativity happens. I’ve learnt to ignore it and have asked my children to do the same. I don’t even understand what they write sometimes, so I haven’t let it bother me.”

