Alia Bhatt Celebrates 1 Year of Heart of Stone: A Milestone in Her Hollywood Journey

Alia Bhatt’s journey to Hollywood has been nothing short of remarkable. Her debut in Netflix’s Heart of Stone, a thriller directed by Tom Harper, marked a significant milestone for her and the Indian film industry. Celebrating the first anniversary of the film’s release, Alia took to Instagram to share her “hearty memories” from the sets, giving fans a glimpse into her journey to international cinema.

Heart of Stone featured a stellar cast, including Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, with Alia playing the pivotal role of Keya Dhawan. The film’s narrative revolves around Rachel Stone, a highly skilled spy working secretly for a covert organization called the Charter. Alia’s character was instrumental in the film, marking her impressive entry into international cinema.

Alia’s post was filled with love and appreciation for her co-stars and the crew who made the film possible. She expressed disbelief that a year had passed since the release, highlighting how impactful the experience was for her—the behind-the-scenes moments she shared included pictures of her alongside co-star Gal Gadot, showcasing their camaraderie and friendship.

Alia’s Hollywood debut showcased her versatility as an actress. Coming from a background in Bollywood, where she has portrayed a wide array of characters, her role in Heart of Stone allowed her to explore a new dimension of her acting abilities. The film’s plot required her to delve into espionage and action, a genre she hadn’t extensively explored before, making this debut even more significant.

The success of Heart of Stone has opened new doors for Alia. Her performance in the film was widely appreciated, and she continues to be a sought-after name in both Bollywood and Hollywood. Post Heart of Stone, Alia has been working on several other exciting projects, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War alongside her husband Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, and Shiv Rawail’s Alpha, a high-octane action film focusing on strong female characters.