Alia Bhatt quests for ‘balance’ in work-life, says ‘I have a family. I have a daughter’

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who recently embraced motherhood, reflected on the significant changes in her life over the past decade. Alia reminisced about a time when she was willing to sacrifice anything for her work. However, she revealed that her priorities have shifted since becoming a mother.

Here’s what Alia Bhatt said

In an interview with Femina, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt opened up about the changes she has experienced in her life over the past decade. Alia expressed that there was a time when she was willing to make sacrifices, including sleep and spending time with her family, to focus solely on her work and film shoots. However, now that she has a family of her own, including a daughter and husband, Alia’s priorities have shifted. She emphasized the importance of spending quality time with her parents, sister, and friends, recognizing the value of personal connections outside of her professional life. Alia’s candid remarks highlight her desire to strike a balance between her personal and professional commitments while cherishing the relationships that matter most to her.

Furthermore, Alia Bhatt emphasized the importance of maintaining a balance in her life. She stated, “Never give up working, but try and bring about some balance.” Alia made a conscious decision to prioritize being present in the moment and not getting consumed by work-related phone calls or distractions. She acknowledged that achieving this balance is an ongoing process, sometimes succeeding and sometimes falling short.