Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh's 'RARKPK' Enters 100 Crore Club; Check Details

Helmed by Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani has now entered 100 crore on the 10th day from the release. As per the reports by Sacnilk.com, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer earned 105 crore net. The romantic drama was released in theatres last month on 28th July 2023.

Earlier, the film earned around 70 crores on the 6th day of its release, with a total of 67 crores at the box office. In contrast, as per the reports by Sacnilk.com, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani earned 13.50 crores on the 10th day. In contrast, one week’s collection was 73.33 crores. As of now, the total collection at the Indian box office is 105.08 crore.

#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani goes on an overdrive, witnesses superb growth [70.37%] on [second] Sat… More importantly, Day 9 is HIGHER than Day 1 [₹ 11.10 cr], a rarity in today’s times… Will hit ₹ 💯 cr mark today [Sun]… [Week 2] Fri 6.75 cr, Sat 11.50 cr. Total: ₹ 91.58… pic.twitter.com/92EWoX9xb3 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 6, 2023

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani

The romance drama is Karan Johar’s comeback film featuring the top actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Apart from them, the film also features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and many others. The film deals with the different cultures and social backgrounds. The amazing location, songs, and rich culture have won hearts.

On the other hand, the powerful couple has also worked in the film Gully Boy which was a blockbuster hit earlier.

So what’s your review about Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani? Please drop your views in the comments.