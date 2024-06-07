Alia Bhatt YRF spy universe film to be shot under strict rules to avoid image or video leaks

Actor Alia Bhatt is headlining the upcoming YRF spy universe film, and this is no news to anyone, what’s interesting is the little bit of updates that keep coming in every day in one way or another. We also know that the film will star Sharvari and Anil Kapoor as well. A while ago, Yash Raj Films’ CEO Akshaye Widhani has talked about it saying, “As one of the most prized IPs, we take a lot of pride in it. So there’s a lot of stuff that’s going to come in the spy universe. We’re going to see more and more films getting made under it. But, of course, not going to share everything here. We will talk about it at a more opportune time. For now, I can say that Alia Bhatt is headlining a spy universe film.”

An array of images from Bhatt’s intense training sessions had gone viral after they were leaked and hence now, the production house is taking special measures to be certain that none of that happens once the shoot begins.

A report suggested the set of the film will be heavily guarded and have immense security to make sure that no images or videos are leaked. The shoot of the film is said to begin July onwards. After Bhatt is done shooting for her introductory sequences in Mumbai, Sharvari will join her and the two are also said to have several intense and loaded fight sequences lined up.

Post the Mumbai schedule, Bhatt and Sharvari will be headed to UK for a schedule, where Anil Kapoor will also join them.

Bhatt and Sharvari join the likes of Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone, who are a part of this YRF Spy Universe owing to the Tiger franchise and Pathaan respectively.