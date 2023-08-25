Ameesha Patel opens up on her ‘no onscreen kissing’ principle, read

Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol starrer ‘Gadar 2’ has etched its name in history as the second-highest-grossing film of the year, trailing only behind ‘Pathaan.’ This remarkable success has ignited celebrations among the film’s cast and crew. Amid the festivities, Ameesha Patel candidly shared her perspective on intimate scenes and on-screen kissing.

Speaking with Instant Bollywood, Ameesha Patel drew a parallel with Salman Khan’s well-known stance of avoiding on-screen kisses. She revealed, “How Salman always says, ‘I don’t kiss on screen,’ Sunny Deol has the same principle. I’ve got the same principles. You have to set your boundaries to what you, as your personality, are comfortable with.” The versatile actress expressed her willingness to portray alluring roles but clarified her reservations about engaging in explicit, sexually intimate scenes, wearing revealing attire, using derogatory language, or indulging in on-screen kissing, as mentioned in News18.

‘Gadar 2,’ released on August 11, serves as the highly-anticipated sequel to ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.’ This instalment is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, continuing the story of Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakeena (Ameesha Patel), now a happily married couple. Their lives take a dramatic turn when their son, Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkarsh Sharma, reprising his role from the 2001 original), finds himself in Pakistan. Tara Singh embarks on a mission to rescue his son, resulting in a riveting narrative that has resonated with audiences and celebrities alike.

The film’s success has garnered praise from the industry’s finest, including Kartik Aaryan and Akshay Kumar, who hailed ‘Gadar 2’ for its exceptional performance. Filmmaker Karan Johar also lauded the film, expressing that it has “blown everyone’s brains away.” Johar, noting the film’s resurgence in popularity, emphasized its dominance at single-screen theaters.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk.com, ‘Gadar 2’ continued its winning streak by amassing a staggering Rs 11.50 crore in India on Tuesday, August 22. This remarkable feat followed the film’s remarkable opening week, where it raked in Rs 284.63 crore. Its triumphant journey at the box office persisted, with Rs 20.50 crore on the second Friday and Rs 31.07 crore, Rs 38.9 crore, and Rs 13.50 crore on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday respectively. Consequently, the film’s total collection has now surged to an astonishing Rs 400.10 crore, solidifying its place as a blockbuster hit.