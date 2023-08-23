ADVERTISEMENT
Ameesha Patel reflects on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘retirement’ advice post Gadar’s success, read

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
23 Aug,2023 16:00:43
Ameesha Patel, currently revelling in the success of “Gadar 2,” recently shared an intriguing anecdote during a conversation with Bollywood Hungama. She revealed that following her breakthrough role in the 2001 hit “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha,” she received a rather unexpected piece of advice from none other than renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Bhansali, known for his cinematic brilliance, penned a heartfelt letter of admiration to Ameesha after watching “Gadar.” When they later met, he dropped a bombshell. Bhansali advised her to retire from acting. Naturally, Ameesha was taken aback and inquired why. His response was enlightening, “Because you’ve already achieved in two films what most people don’t achieve in their entire career.” As quoted by Hindustan Times.

At the time, Ameesha, still relatively new to the film industry, couldn’t fully fathom the gravity of Bhansali’s counsel. However, as her career progressed, she began to understand its wisdom. The colossal success of “Gadar” had set a benchmark that proved nearly insurmountable. Notably, not even her celebrated debut in Rakesh Roshan’s 2000 romantic film “Kaho Na… Pyaar Hai” could overshadow the phenomenon that “Gadar” had become.

Reflecting on her journey, Ameesha noted that “Gadar” had elevated the bar to such an extent that all her subsequent successful films, including “Humraaz” (2002), “Bhool Bhulaiyaa” (2007), and “Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd.” (2007), were perpetually compared to this towering achievement.

With the release of “Gadar 2,” the sequel to Anil Sharma’s 2001 blockbuster, Ameesha Patel finds herself back in the spotlight, reprising her iconic role alongside Sunny Deol in this cross-border tale set during the Partition. The film also introduces Anil Sharma’s son, Utkarsh Sharma, as Tara and Sakina’s grown-up son, Jeete. “Gadar 2” not only marks a triumphant return for Ameesha but also highlights the enduring appeal of the “Gadar” franchise in Indian cinema.

