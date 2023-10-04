Amidst Sorrow Of Alia Bhatt Opting Out, Ranbir Kapoor And Sai Pallavi Gear Up To Shoot For Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana; Yash Too Roped In

Finally, there is a big update on Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana!! This ambitious project of Dangal and Chhichore helmer Nitesh Tiwari, has been much-awaited as it will come with a big star cast!! While this religious concept is said to be a worry factor for fans, especially after the debacle of Adipurush, there are high hopes for Nitesh Tiwari’s film. As per reports that have been flashed recently, Ranbir Kapoor is said to play Lord Rama. Sita Mata’s role has finally gone to Sai Pallavi. And this has come after Alia Bhatt apparently walked out of the film. A report on bollywoodlife.com had more facts related to the film and we take reference from that story for our write-up here.

As per this report, the big news is that Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi are readying themselves for the shoot of this film. As per the latest media report, Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi will kickstart shooting for the Nitesh Tiwari directorial somewhere around February 2024. The shooting will go on till August.

And what’s more? The reports also state that South star Yash is also part of the film. Yash who plays the 10-headed Raavan will join the upcoming new movie’s cast only in July, states the report in the entertainment portal.

Wow!! Are you all eager to know more about this mythological film Ramayana helmed by Nitesh Tiwari?

We will keep you abreast with all the updates!!!