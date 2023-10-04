Movies | News

Amidst Sorrow Of Alia Bhatt Opting Out, Ranbir Kapoor And Sai Pallavi Gear Up To Shoot For Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana; Yash Too Roped In

Here is a big update on Nitesh Tiwari's mytho film Ramayana. The news is that Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi are ready to start shoot. The film also has South star Yash in it. Read all details here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
04 Oct,2023 14:15:28
Amidst Sorrow Of Alia Bhatt Opting Out, Ranbir Kapoor And Sai Pallavi Gear Up To Shoot For Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana; Yash Too Roped In 858082

Finally, there is a big update on Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana!! This ambitious project of Dangal and Chhichore helmer Nitesh Tiwari, has been much-awaited as it will come with a big star cast!! While this religious concept is said to be a worry factor for fans, especially after the debacle of Adipurush, there are high hopes for Nitesh Tiwari’s film. As per reports that have been flashed recently, Ranbir Kapoor is said to play Lord Rama. Sita Mata’s role has finally gone to Sai Pallavi. And this has come after Alia Bhatt apparently walked out of the film. A report on bollywoodlife.com had more facts related to the film and we take reference from that story for our write-up here.

As per this report, the big news is that Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi are readying themselves for the shoot of this film. As per the latest media report, Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi will kickstart shooting for the Nitesh Tiwari directorial somewhere around February 2024. The shooting will go on till August.

And what’s more? The reports also state that South star Yash is also part of the film. Yash who plays the 10-headed Raavan will join the upcoming new movie’s cast only in July, states the report in the entertainment portal.

Wow!! Are you all eager to know more about this mythological film Ramayana helmed by Nitesh Tiwari?

We will keep you abreast with all the updates!!!

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Comment Box

Related Post

Wedding Hairstyles 101: Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma & Parineeti Chopra’s styling tips 857577
Wedding Hairstyles 101: Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma & Parineeti Chopra’s styling tips
Bollywood's Organza Saree Sirens: Aishwarya Rai, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma [Photos] 856473
Bollywood’s Organza Saree Sirens: Aishwarya Rai, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma [Photos]
Choker necklaces should be your fashion favourite! Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani and Alia Bhatt show why 857104
Choker necklaces should be your fashion favourite! Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani and Alia Bhatt show why
Rakul Preet Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia, And Sai Pallavi Show The Never-ending Love For Gold Necklace 856817
Rakul Preet Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia, And Sai Pallavi Show The Never-ending Love For Gold Necklace
Slay the 9 to 5 in stylish sarees: Steal from Sai Pallavi, Rakul Preet & Kajal Aggarwal 856589
Slay the 9 to 5 in stylish sarees: Steal from Sai Pallavi, Rakul Preet & Kajal Aggarwal
Animal Teaser Review: Ranbir Kapoor’s transition from ‘sweetheart’ to ‘badass’ is a visual win 856145
Animal Teaser Review: Ranbir Kapoor’s transition from ‘sweetheart’ to ‘badass’ is a visual win

Latest Stories

Khushi Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Urvashi Rautela, And Kanika Kapoor Are All Glamour For Paris Fashion Week 2023 [Photos] 858066
Khushi Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Urvashi Rautela, And Kanika Kapoor Are All Glamour For Paris Fashion Week 2023 [Photos]
Fans SPOT Anushka Sharma's BABY BUMP In An Ad With Virat Kohli; Pregnancy Rumours Confirmed? 858079
Fans SPOT Anushka Sharma’s BABY BUMP In An Ad With Virat Kohli; Pregnancy Rumours Confirmed?
I am blessed to have good people around me: Manika Mehrotra of Katha Ankahee fame 858069
I am blessed to have good people around me: Manika Mehrotra of Katha Ankahee fame
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Update: Radha places her firm trust in Mohan 858051
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Update: Radha places her firm trust in Mohan
Running and swimming are the best ways to burn calories: Zuber Khan 858050
Running and swimming are the best ways to burn calories: Zuber K Khan
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Rishi refuses to return to Oberoi mansion without Lakshmi 858039
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Rishi refuses to return to Oberoi mansion without Lakshmi
Read Latest News