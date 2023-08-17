Amitabh Bachchan is overwhelmed to witness son Abhishek’s performance in Ghoomer, read

Amitabh Bachchan, the iconic Bollywood actor, has penned a heartfelt review of the upcoming sports drama film “Ghoomer,” featuring his son Abhishek Bachchan in a prominent role. Sharing his sentiments on his blog on Tuesday, Amitabh candidly expressed his emotional response to the film, revealing that he watched it not once, but twice, and was even moved to tears by its impact. Directed by R Balki, the film also stars Saiyami Kher alongside Abhishek Bachchan.

In his blog post, Amitabh didn’t hold back his admiration, proclaiming, “So yes, saw Ghoomer back to back twice… Sunday afternoon… and then at night again… and the verdict is beyond mention… simply incredible.” He delved into the film’s powerful narrative, which revolves around cricket and a young girl’s dreams. While the film delves into the game itself, it resonates profoundly with the core values of family and the middle-class ethos that are so integral to Indian society, as mentioned in Hindustan Times.

Amitabh showered praise upon R Balki for his storytelling prowess, noting the film’s ability to encapsulate intricate concepts with simplicity. He lauded the film’s writing and expressions, particularly highlighting a poignant line: “Ek loser kya mehsoos karta hai, woh toh mujhe maloom hai; main dekhna chahta hun ki ek winner kya, kaese mehsoos karte hai.” This line encapsulates the essence of both failure and triumph, striking a chord with viewers who have experienced both sides of the coin.

Concluding his blog post, Amitabh contemplated the universal theme of confronting failures and striving for success. He emphasized that while everyone faces setbacks, it’s the pursuit of victory and the feeling of becoming a winner that truly defines the human experience. Amitabh likened this journey to breaking open a locked door to attain lifelong goals. He applauded “Ghoomer” for its creative and nuanced portrayal of these life lessons, noting the widespread respect and accolades the film rightfully deserves.