ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Amitabh Bachchan is overwhelmed to witness son Abhishek’s performance in Ghoomer, read

Amitabh didn't hold back his admiration, proclaiming, "So yes, saw Ghoomer back to back twice... Sunday afternoon... and then at night again... and the verdict is beyond mention... simply incredible."

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
17 Aug,2023 00:05:44
Amitabh Bachchan is overwhelmed to witness son Abhishek’s performance in Ghoomer, read 843120

Amitabh Bachchan, the iconic Bollywood actor, has penned a heartfelt review of the upcoming sports drama film “Ghoomer,” featuring his son Abhishek Bachchan in a prominent role. Sharing his sentiments on his blog on Tuesday, Amitabh candidly expressed his emotional response to the film, revealing that he watched it not once, but twice, and was even moved to tears by its impact. Directed by R Balki, the film also stars Saiyami Kher alongside Abhishek Bachchan.

In his blog post, Amitabh didn’t hold back his admiration, proclaiming, “So yes, saw Ghoomer back to back twice… Sunday afternoon… and then at night again… and the verdict is beyond mention… simply incredible.” He delved into the film’s powerful narrative, which revolves around cricket and a young girl’s dreams. While the film delves into the game itself, it resonates profoundly with the core values of family and the middle-class ethos that are so integral to Indian society, as mentioned in Hindustan Times.

Amitabh showered praise upon R Balki for his storytelling prowess, noting the film’s ability to encapsulate intricate concepts with simplicity. He lauded the film’s writing and expressions, particularly highlighting a poignant line: “Ek loser kya mehsoos karta hai, woh toh mujhe maloom hai; main dekhna chahta hun ki ek winner kya, kaese mehsoos karte hai.” This line encapsulates the essence of both failure and triumph, striking a chord with viewers who have experienced both sides of the coin.

Concluding his blog post, Amitabh contemplated the universal theme of confronting failures and striving for success. He emphasized that while everyone faces setbacks, it’s the pursuit of victory and the feeling of becoming a winner that truly defines the human experience. Amitabh likened this journey to breaking open a locked door to attain lifelong goals. He applauded “Ghoomer” for its creative and nuanced portrayal of these life lessons, noting the widespread respect and accolades the film rightfully deserves.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Ghoomer Saiyami Kher Blows The Screen Apart As Amputee Cricketer 840757
Ghoomer Saiyami Kher Blows The Screen Apart As Amputee Cricketer
Abhishek Bachchan answers IWMBuzz.com question, reveals Amitabh, Jaya, and Aishwarya Bachchan’s reaction to Ghoomer trailer 840560
Abhishek Bachchan answers IWMBuzz.com question, reveals Amitabh, Jaya, and Aishwarya Bachchan’s reaction to Ghoomer trailer
The much-awaited trailer of R. Balki's "Ghoomer" starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher is out now! 840494
The much-awaited trailer of R. Balki’s “Ghoomer” starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher is out now!
Is Jaya Bachchan Playing A Gender-Flipped Version Of Amitabh Bachchan? 837546
Is Jaya Bachchan Playing A Gender-Flipped Version Of Amitabh Bachchan?
Navya Naveli Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter opens up on not joining ‘acting’, read 836263
Navya Naveli Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter opens up on not joining ‘acting’, read
Project K First Look: Prabhas ups intensity in his iron shield armour 835134
Project K First Look: Prabhas ups intensity in his iron shield armour
Latest Stories
It’s all about mid-week Fam-jam, for Priyanka Chopra 843364
It’s all about mid-week Fam-jam, for Priyanka Chopra
Watch: Pooja Hedge's Adorable Flag Hosting Moment On Independence Day 843381
Watch: Pooja Hedge’s Adorable Flag Hosting Moment On Independence Day
Geethanjali star Girija Shettar makes a comeback to screens after 20-year hiatus, read 843368
Geethanjali star Girija Shettar makes a comeback to screens after 20-year hiatus, read
Monalisa Looks Jaw-Dropping In Black Bodycon And Pink-tastic Eyes; See Here 843286
Monalisa Looks Jaw-Dropping In Black Bodycon And Pink-tastic Eyes; See Here
Watch: Tamannaah Bhatia celebrates ‘Independence Day’ in New Jersey 843193
Watch: Tamannaah Bhatia celebrates ‘Independence Day’ in New Jersey
“She's an urban girl,” Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on his doubts about Ananya Panday’s fit for Dream Girl 2 role 843360
“She’s an urban girl,” Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on his doubts about Ananya Panday’s fit for Dream Girl 2 role
Read Latest News