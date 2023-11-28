Animal Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor starrer strikes whopping 10 crores

Marking a colossal milestone, the advance booking for the upcoming film “Animal,” starring Ranbir Kapoor, has seen an impressive surge, crossing the 10 crore mark. This achievement marks its position as Ranbir Kapoor’s most substantial opener to date. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the creative force behind “Arjun Reddy” and “Kabir Singh,” the film is scheduled for release on December 1.

With eager anticipation surrounding “Animal,” there are high expectations for its box office performance. According to the latest report from Sacnilk, an astounding 3,34,173 tickets have already been sold, spanning 7,200 shows across India. The film boasts a stellar cast, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles.

Under the direction of Sandeep Reddy Vanga, “Animal” is a pan-India film set to clash with Meghna Gulzar’s “Sam Bahadur,” starring Vicky Kaushal. As audiences eagerly await the release, the box office battleground is poised for an engaging showdown between these highly anticipated productions.

Animal Plotline

“Animal” unfolds as a poignant narrative of filial love, centering around a son’s profound affection for his father. Despite the father’s frequent absence due to work commitments, he remains oblivious to the depth of his son’s love. Ironically, the very intensity of this filial devotion becomes a source of conflict, casting a shadow over their relationship. The film delicately explores the intricate dynamics of familial bonds, revealing how unexpressed emotions can inadvertently sow seeds of discord. As the son’s admiration for his father collides with the challenges of understanding and communication, “Animal” promises to deliver a nuanced portrayal of love, sacrifice, and the complexities that often define parent-child relationships.