Animal Box Office Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor starrer amasses whopping 61 crores

Ranbir Kapoor, known for his exceptional acting prowess, takes center stage in the latest blockbuster, “Animal.” The film, which hit theaters on December 1, has created waves in the box office landscape, breaking records previously held by major releases like Pathaan and Gadar 2. Animal’s thunderous opening, raking in a staggering Rs 61 crore on its first day, cements its position as a formidable force in the realm of Indian cinema.

The film’s impressive earnings showcase its widespread appeal, with Rs 50 crore attributed to its Hindi version and an additional Rs 11 crore from the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam releases combined. This multi-lingual success underscores Animal’s ability to resonate with diverse audiences across the country.

Ranbir Kapoor, in the lead role, adds another feather to his cap with Animal’s outstanding performance at the box office. Kapoor’s acting finesse has been a consistent hallmark throughout his career, evident in his diverse roles in films such as Barfi, Sanju, Rockstar, and Wake Up Sid. His ability to seamlessly transition between characters underscores his versatility as an actor.

“Animal” not only emerges as the second-biggest opener of 2023 but also follows in the footsteps of the year’s leader, “Jawan,” which amassed an impressive Rs 75 crore.

Ranbir Kapoor’s contribution to Animal’s success is definite, reaffirming his status as one of Bollywood’s most bankable and versatile actors.

As the box office continues to buzz with Animal’s triumph, it marks a significant milestone in Ranbir Kapoor’s career.