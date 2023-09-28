Animal Teaser Review: Ranbir Kapoor’s transition from ‘sweetheart’ to ‘badass’ is a visual win

Excitement is building as the official teaser for the much-anticipated film “Animal” is finally here! This star-studded movie features the talents of Bollywood’s finest, including Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. Scheduled for a worldwide release on December 1, 2023, “Animal” promises to captivate audiences in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

The impressive cast and crew include the likes of Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar as producers, with Shiv Chanana and Firuzi Khan serving as co-producers. The screenplay is a result of Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Pranay Reddy Vanga, and Suresh Bandaru’s creative collaboration, while dialogues have been crafted by Saurabh Gupta.

Animal Teaser and Review

The teaser starts off with Ranbir and Rashmika (Geetanjali), the latter asking him if he wants to be a father. To this, RK says he wants to be, but Geetanjali interrupts telling him that he won’t be like his father…which gets RK disappointed.

Ranbir, his character has an in-depth obsession with his father. His father Balbir Singh, portrayed by Anil Kapoor calls out RK for his criminal activities, however, RK seems to be give a back turn onto that, Balbir beats him up, but RK still calls his father the ‘great.’ The teaser showcases some grand action packed scenes, with RK’s stunning transition from sweetheart to badass is what we enjoyed witnessing on the screen.

“Animal” boasts a stellar ensemble of talent both in front of and behind the camera, making it one of the most highly anticipated films of 2023. As the release date draws nearer, fans can hardly contain their excitement for what promises to be a cinematic treat of epic proportions. Stay tuned for more updates as the countdown to December 1st begins!