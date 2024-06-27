Anurag Kashyap Makes Shocking Revelations About Abhay Deol, 3 Khans, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal & More

The multi-talented filmmaker, writer, and actor Anurag Kashyap is a free-spirited personality in the Indian entertainment world. He often creates buzz with his unfiltered statements about B-town. Recently, in an exclusive interview, he made shocking revelations about Abhay Deol, the 3 Khans in Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor’s blockbuster Animal, and many more. Let’s take a look below.

Anurag Kashyap On Conflicts With Abhay Deol And Pankaj Jha

In an exclusive interview with Janice Sequeira, Anurag said, “I am not bad at maintaining relationships. Abhay, I have not met him since the shooting of Dev D. He didn’t even come for promotions, and he has never spoken to me since. If he wants to call me toxic, fine, it’s his side of the story”. Further, he added, “The truth can’t be spoken, because if I will speak the truth, he won’t be able to show his face.” In contrast, when talking about Pankaj Jha, Anurag said he never tried to contact him and was not aware that he was upset about getting replaced.

Anurag Kashyap Lauding 3 Khans Of Bollywood

Recently, Anurag mentioned actors’ rising fees and criticised them. In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, the filmmaker said, “I don’t work with big actors, but the most cost-conscious individuals in our industry are the three big stars—Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir. They do not charge fees for their films. They take backend profits, so their films are never costly.”

Anurag Kashyap Shares His View On Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal And About Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Talking with Janice Sequeira, Anurag called Sandeep Reddy Vanga’ Honest Admi’ and praised his efforts. While expressing his views on Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna’s starrer Animal, he called the second half ‘problematic’ and ‘long.’ However, he praised the art, though his opinion differs. Further, he lauded Ranbir’s character, real action, and performance in the film.

Anurag Kashyap On Cannes Winner Payal Kapadia

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light won the Cannes Awards in 2024; talking about it in an interview, he said, “I get very upset when it’s said ‘India@Cannes.’ This is a boost… a shot in the arm for a lot of independent filmmakers but their victory is their own. India didn’t have any moment at Cannes, not a single of those films are Indian. We need to address it the way it should be addressed. India has stopped supporting such cinema, the kind of cinema that was at Cannes.”

Anurag Kashyap Calls Pan-India A Scam

Anurag also highlighted the term ‘Pan-India’ and called it a ‘Scam.’ He said, “Pan-India is a scam. Pan-India ke naam pe aap bolte ho meri badi budget ki film hai, aur aap duniya se paise ekhatha kerte ho aur aapni duniya chalate ho.”

Anurag Kashyap On Bollywood Making ‘Shit Content’ And Years 2024 As Horrible For The Industry

Talking about the topic, Anurag said, “2024 is a Horrible year, but after 2025, the industry will improve.” Mentioning the content made nowadays, he said, “There is a lot of shit work going on, and there is a lot of faltu kam going on.”

Anurag Kashyap On Nawazuddin Siddiqui

In a recent interview, Anurag praised Nawaz’s acting skills and also emphasized that the industry tends to stereotype him. Not only that, the filmmaker also revealed that the actor helped him during his mental health struggles.

Anurag Kashyap About Nassirudin Shah

In an interview with Instant Bollywood, Anurag revealed that Nassirudin Shah got upset with him because he chose to write a film rather than play a role in ‘Motely.’ He left one of the biggest plays to write Satya.