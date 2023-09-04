Movies | News

Anurag Kashyap opens up on working with Alia Bhatt, says “I don’t chase actors more than once…”

Kashyap stated that he does not believe in wishful thinking and typically doesn't pursue actors more than once. He emphasized the importance of an actor's genuine interest in a project, noting that if their heart isn't fully invested, it becomes evident on-screen.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
04 Sep,2023 16:00:09
Anurag Kashyap recently showered praise on Alia Bhatt, hailing her as one of the country’s finest performers. Speaking to Zoom Entertainment, Kashyap expressed his admiration for Alia’s acting prowess, adding that he often reaches out to her after watching her work. However, he candidly mentioned that he might not be able to afford her in his films but expressed his desire to collaborate if it aligns with budget constraints.

Kashyap also commented on the dynamics of Hindi cinema, highlighting the influence of box office numbers and the star system. He pointed out that the trade, box office, and star power significantly impact the industry. Comparing it to regional cinema, he cited examples from Tamil and Malayalam films, where smaller productions have succeeded without the need for extensive promotions or being overshadowed by larger releases. Kashyap also recounted an instance when his movie, “Gangs of Wasseypur,” was taken off screens after just nine days to accommodate a big release, showcasing the dominance of star-driven cinema in the Hindi film industry, as mentioned in DNA.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

