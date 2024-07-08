Aryan Khan Spotted Cozying Up With Mystery Woman At Party, Fans Speculate About Larissa Bonesi

Bollywood actor Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s son, has created social media sensation after being spotted with a mystery girl, leading fans to wonder whether this woman is his rumoured model girlfriend Larissa Bonesi.

Aryan Khan’s rumoured love life has returned to the limelight after a video from a party he attended last night went viral among fans.

Dashing Aryan Khan, who will shortly make his directorial debut, was one of several young Bollywood celebrities who attended an exclusive party at a luxurious restaurant in the city. The director and businessman created quite a frenzy among the paparazzi, upon his arrival at the party.

Aryan Khan looks dashing in his cargo pants, a black T-shirt, and a denim jacket, posed for the cameras before entering the restaurant for a party with his buddies.

Later that evening, Aryan’s rumoured lady love, Larissa Bonesi, was also seen arriving at the party. A video from the party has gone viral, showing Aryan Khan getting cosy with a mystery woman. The sighting led fans to wonder if the woman is truly his rumoured girlfriend.

Aryan Khan’s Work Front-

Aryan has been in the news for his upcoming web series ‘Stardom’, which will be his directorial debut. The series is expected to feature a number of renowned cameos, including Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, and others.