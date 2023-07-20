ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

CBI asks for Model Munmun Dhamecha’s statement in Aryan Khan's Extortion Case Against Former NCB Director

The CBI has reportedly summoned model Munmun Dhamecha, who was one of the accused arrested in the Mumbai drug cruise case in October 2021, to record her statement in connection with the case against former NCB zonal director, Sameer Wankhede.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
20 Jul,2023 18:05:47
CBI asks for Model Munmun Dhamecha’s statement in Aryan Khan's Extortion Case Against Former NCB Director 835466

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken a significant step in the ongoing investigation into the extortion case involving Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan. The CBI has reportedly summoned model Munmun Dhamecha, who was one of the accused arrested in the Mumbai drug cruise case in October 2021, to record her statement in connection with the case against former NCB zonal director, Sameer Wankhede.

CBI initiated a criminal case against Sameer Wankhede, alleging that he demanded a whopping Rs 25 crore as a bribe from Shah Rukh Khan to facilitate Aryan Khan’s release in the drug case. Sameer Wankhede faces charges under various sections, including the Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC for criminal conspiracy and extortion by threat. The CBI’s summon to Munmun is part of their investigation into the corruption and extortion case against Wankhede, with her expected to appear before the agency today, as reported in Pink Villa.

Amidst allegations of corruption and inconsistencies in the case, the SIT appointed by NCB had earlier dropped Aryan Khan’s name from the case, stating that he was deliberately targeted. Now, it’s reported that CBI may also call in both Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan to record their statements in the bribery case. The agency believes that recording their statements is crucial in unraveling the depth of the alleged conspiracy.

Meanwhile, providing protection to Sameer Wankhede from any action, the Bombay High Court has granted him relief against potential consequences by the CBI.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Bombay HC allows Sameer Wankhede to add ‘new grounds’ to Aryan Khan’s drug case 831355
Bombay HC allows Sameer Wankhede to add ‘new grounds’ to Aryan Khan’s drug case
Aryan Khan's directorial debut Stardom gets bigger with Ranbir Kapoor coming on board to play an important cameo 813007
Aryan Khan’s directorial debut Stardom gets bigger with Ranbir Kapoor coming on board to play an important cameo
CBI Takes Action Against Sameer Wankhede, The Officer Who Arrested SRK's Son Aryan Khan 806746
CBI Takes Action Against Sameer Wankhede, The Officer Who Arrested SRK’s Son Aryan Khan
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's directorial debut titled 'Stardom' to be six-episodic series, deets inside 802942
Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut titled ‘Stardom’ to be six-episodic series, deets inside
Shah Rukh Khan Helps Aryan Khan In His First Directorial Debut 801374
Shah Rukh Khan Helps Aryan Khan In His First Directorial Debut
Ananya Panday shares special message for Aryan Khan amidst rift rumours, check out 801277
Ananya Panday shares special message for Aryan Khan amidst rift rumours, check out
Latest Stories
"We hope to shed light on the significance of consent, personal boundaries, and the imperative need to support our loved ones, especially when they face such unjust situations." Pravisht Mishra, aka Arjun, from Star Plus’s show Yeh Hai Chahatein on the current track 835487
“We hope to shed light on the significance of consent, personal boundaries, and the imperative need to support our loved ones, especially when they face such unjust situations.” Pravisht Mishra, aka Arjun, from Star Plus’s show Yeh Hai Chahatein on the current track
Inside Subhashree Ganguly’s Bali trip, see pics 835431
Inside Subhashree Ganguly’s Bali trip, see pics
Review of Colors' Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan: An engrossing tale of love in the infamous land of Sonagachi 835476
Review of Colors’ Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan: An engrossing tale of love in the infamous land of Sonagachi
Surbhi Jyoti Poses Like A Pro In Her Cool Casual Wear; Check Here 835442
Surbhi Jyoti Poses Like A Pro In Her Cool Casual Wear; Check Here
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer's family think of bringing Neerja into their son's life 835449
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer’s family think of bringing Neerja into their son’s life
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Fame Kushal Tandon Exhibits His Boxing Expertise; Check Here 835432
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Fame Kushal Tandon Exhibits His Boxing Expertise; Check Here
Read Latest News