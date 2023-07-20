CBI asks for Model Munmun Dhamecha’s statement in Aryan Khan's Extortion Case Against Former NCB Director

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken a significant step in the ongoing investigation into the extortion case involving Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan. The CBI has reportedly summoned model Munmun Dhamecha, who was one of the accused arrested in the Mumbai drug cruise case in October 2021, to record her statement in connection with the case against former NCB zonal director, Sameer Wankhede.

CBI initiated a criminal case against Sameer Wankhede, alleging that he demanded a whopping Rs 25 crore as a bribe from Shah Rukh Khan to facilitate Aryan Khan’s release in the drug case. Sameer Wankhede faces charges under various sections, including the Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC for criminal conspiracy and extortion by threat. The CBI’s summon to Munmun is part of their investigation into the corruption and extortion case against Wankhede, with her expected to appear before the agency today, as reported in Pink Villa.

Amidst allegations of corruption and inconsistencies in the case, the SIT appointed by NCB had earlier dropped Aryan Khan’s name from the case, stating that he was deliberately targeted. Now, it’s reported that CBI may also call in both Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan to record their statements in the bribery case. The agency believes that recording their statements is crucial in unraveling the depth of the alleged conspiracy.

Meanwhile, providing protection to Sameer Wankhede from any action, the Bombay High Court has granted him relief against potential consequences by the CBI.

