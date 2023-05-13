CBI Takes Action Against Sameer Wankhede, The Officer Who Arrested SRK's Son Aryan Khan

Aryan Khan's drug case was buzzing online a couple of years ago. Now the anti-narcotic officer Sameer Wankhede gets charged by CBI who arrested Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan

Shah Rukh Khan‘s beloved son Aryan Khan was arrested in an alleged drug on-cruise case in 2021. The anti-narcotic officer Sameer Wankhede didn’t hesitate to stop King Khan’s son. However, the CBI has now filed a complaint against the anti-narcotic officer.

As per the officials, Sameer Wankhede and others made a huge demand of 25 crores in bribes so that he won’t frame Aryan Khan in the drug case. The drug case investigation was conducted in Mumbai, Delhi, Ranchi, and Kanpur. The anti-narcotic officer was a Mumbai zone chief of NCB.

On the other hand, Aryan Khan was released from jail after spending four weeks in court in October 2021 because of a lack of evidence.

As people mentioned, NCB made a written request to CBI to investigate the bribery matter of Wankhede and others. Sameer Wankhede was shifted out of the NCB after a thorough probe by the special investigation team found unusual points and the raid and gave a clean chit to Aryan Khan.

NCB started the drug investigation after the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput who allegedly died in his apartment due to suicide. His girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, was also involved in the matter, and the investigation was on for days. In addition, many other big names like Deepika Padukone, Bharti Singh, and other actors have been called by the NCB. However, nothing has been proven about this matter.

What’s your opinion? Follow IWMBuzz.com.