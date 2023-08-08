ADVERTISEMENT
Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor Cameos In Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut

Ranveer and Ranbir will appear at crucial points of the narrative ,and no, they are not appearing together.

Author: Subhash K Jha
08 Aug,2023 11:10:23
Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan is making his directorial debut with a webseries tentatively entitled Stardom.

Everyone who is someone in the entertainment industry has expressed a desire to be part of the Aryan’s premiere directorial.But we hear Aryan has said a very polite no to his father’s friends. Only two superstars have made it into Aryan’s work list.

And here for the first time we can tell you who they are.

Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor will be making cameo appearances in Aryan’s web series.

While details of their participation are not known, we do know this much: that both Ranveer and Ranbir will appear at crucial points of the narrative ,and no, they are not appearing together.

A source in the know reveals, “Aryan has asked Ranbir and Ranveer to be part of his film.They both readily agreed without asking what they are supposed to do.”

