As Deepika Padukone gets bullied online, Alia Bhatt shows support by a gesture

Actors are constantly subjected to online trolling no matter what the scenario is. This becomes all the more apparent when female superstars like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and others are at the centre of it. A similar thing happened recently when Padukone, after a long time, made her first public appearance as she came out to vote and showcased her baby bump having been pregnant for a while.

In no time, an array of trollers went on to face criticism and body-shaming. Instead of appreciating her duty as a civilian, Padukone was subjected to online bullying where many went on to make derogatory remarks about her body and some even questioned the authenticity of her baby bump. As this happened, journalist Faye D’souza took to Instagram to express her solidarity with Padukone for the same.

Addressing the trolls, D’Souza emphasized that her appearance did not warrant anyone to many comments and even said, “Stop, Behave”.

As soon as this happened, actor Alia Bhatt, her sisters Pooja Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan went on to like the post thus showcasing their support.

This gesture from Alia earned her a lot of appreciation from fans who applauded her supporting Padukone.

One of the comments read – “After the hate Alia got, I can see her empathising with DP (everyone sympathises but Alia went through the speculations too, so can personally relate).”

Many others also went on to like and share the post thus expressing their support.