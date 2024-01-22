Behzaad Khan’s ‘nemesis’ act in Hrithik Roshan starrer film Fighter

Actor Behzaad Khan is excited about sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan in the upcoming Siddharth Anand film Fighter. Produced by Viacom 18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, the aerial action film features Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

Behzaad Khan will play Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty’s nemesis in the air. Nicknamed Red Nose, Behzaad Khan’s character is seen in the promo, having an action sequence in the air with Hrithik’s flight.

We hear that Behzaad will have quite a lot of confrontation sequences in the air, with Hrithik’s lead character.

A source tells us, “Behzaad’s character will have a strong presence in the film, especially when it comes to the rivalry in the air. Behzaad will lead the battalion in the air from the side of Pakistan.”

It is believed that Director Siddharth Anand helped Behzaad get into the character’s frame of mind. They shot it in the Yashraj Studios. The technical and action crew were supportive all through the scenes. It was a highly intense sequence which they performed. The VFX feel that the film will give audiences is to be looked forward to.

Behzaad was recently seen in the web series The Freelancer starring Mohit Raina.

We tried contacting Behzaad but did not get through to him.

On television, Behzaad has been part of projects Baalveer 3, Har Yug Mein Aayega Ek Arjun, Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka etc. He has featured in projects The Gandhi Murder, PVC Major Shaitan Singh.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.