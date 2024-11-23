Bengali Actress Rituparna Sengupta’s Mother Nandita Sengupta Passes Away At 77

It is shocking to hear about the death of famous Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta’s mother, Nandita Sengupta. The actress’s mother was 77 years old at the time of her death. On Saturday, 23 November, she took her last breath around 3 PM3 PM. Nandita suffered from illness for the past few days. She was also hospitalized a couple of weeks ago. She suffered from several problems related to Kidney.

Earlier, she was admitted to a private hospital in South Kolkata where she was on ventilation, dealing with several age-related ailments and kidney problems. Taking to her Instagram handle this evening, Rituparna shared the sad news with her fans and followers, expressing her grief.

Rituparna Sengupta shared an adorable photo with her mother and expressed her grief in the long caption. She also asked friends and well-wishers to gather at her place today at 8 PM to see her mother for the last time. “My mother Nandita Sengupta passed away this afternoon. I would request all our friends and well-wishers to gather at 5B, Robinson Street, Kanchenjungha Apartments around 8 PM to see her. Your patience and empathy are only what we expect. Thank you.”

Rituparna Sengupta and her brother are in town, but her husband, Sanjay Chakraborty, and daughter, Rishna Chakraborty, are out of town. Both of them are returning soon. Her son is studying in Boston. On 7 November, Rituparna celebrated her birthday, but the actress was not happy because her mother was sick.