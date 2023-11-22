Bhumi Pednekar recovers from deadly dengue battle, shares pictures from hospital bed

Bhumi Pednekar recently went through a tough time battling Dengue for the past eight days. Despite the challenges, she shared a bit of her journey with a touch of humor, starting her note by saying, “Ek Dengue ke machar ne, mujhe 8 din ka massive torture de diya. But today I woke up feeling like a WOW, so I had to click a selfie.” In her heartfelt message, she thanked the doctors and her support system for being there during this difficult time.

Bhumi Pednekar shares pictures from hospital bed

Bhumi’s post isn’t just about her – it’s a friendly reminder for everyone to be cautious, use mosquito repellents, and boost their immunity. She highlights the impact of high pollution levels on our immunity and notes that many people she knows have recently faced Dengue, blaming it on an “invisible virus.”

Expressing gratitude, Bhumi gives a shout-out to her doctors at Hinduja Hospital, including @bajankhusrav and #DrAgarwal. She also appreciates the nursing, kitchen, and cleaning staff for their kindness. Her thanks extend to her family, giving a special mention to her mother, Samu, and Tanu, emphasizing the importance of a strong support system during tough times.

Get well soon, Bhumi! !