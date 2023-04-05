Jr. NTR is one of the biggest superstars in the Indian entertainment industry. His primary work has happened in the South regional entertainment industry and well, that’s what we have genuinely loved the most about him. In all these years, he has entertained the audience thoroughly with his presence and well, we love it. Right now, he’s grabbed a lot of attention globally for his work in RRR.

Jr. NTR joins Hrithik Roshan’s War 2:

Hrithik Roshan’s War movie has been one of the most popular that he has done in recent times. The movie was filled with entertaining action and it was a joy to watch him on-screen with Tiger Shroff. We now have a big update for you all. As per the latest tweet by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Jr. NTR has now joined the cast of ‘War 2’ movie alongside Hrithik Roshan. The two of them will be sharing screen space for the first time in the movie and well, we are super excited. We look forward to it.

Work Front:

As far as work is concerned, Hrithik Roshan will also be seen in 'Fighter' alongside Deepika Padukone whereas Jr. NTR will be seen next in #NTR30 that will also feature Janhvi Kapoor.