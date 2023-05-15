Big News: Jyotika joins Ajay Devgn in upcoming supernatural thriller, deets inside

Jyotika is one of the most popular and admired actresses in the Indian entertainment industry. Her main body of work is in the South regional entertainment industry and we love her. Whenever she comes up with new and exciting movies and projects ladies and gentlemen, internet as well as all her fans truly love her for all the right reasons. She’s been doing a terrific work in the Indian entertainment industry for many years and no wonder, both she and her partner Suriya grab a lot of love and attention from their fans. So, for all of you who were waiting eagerly for an update around his next film, we have a special news.

Check out the upcoming film update of Jyotika and her next film with Ajay Devgn:

After the announcement of R Madhavan joining Ajay Devgn for his much anticipated supernatural thriller, the makers have another star power getting added to their list. Today the makers announce that Jyotika will be joining the cast of Vikas Bahl’s directorial, and she will be seen playing a pivotal role in the film.

Jyotika is returning to Hindi films after 25 years and will be seen sharing screen space with the Mass Maharaja for the very first time. With R Madhavan, Jyotika and Ajay Devgn on board, audience anticipation for this untitled film is extremely high.

The film will go on floors this June and is being extensively shot in Mumbai, Mussoorie and London.

The film will be produced by Ajay Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under the banner Ajay Devgn Ffilm and Panorama Studios. The makers will be unravelling more information about the film soon.