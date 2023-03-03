Arshad Warsi is one of the finest and most loved actors in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actor has been doing a terrific job in the entertainment space in all these years and well, when it comes to pulling off stylish and sensational comedy moments, Arshad is a killer for real. He’s effortlessly entertaining and well, that’s why, anything and everything from his end is a winner for fans.

While more often than not, he’s in the news and limelight for all the good reasons, this time, it’s a really shocking update that we hear from his end. As per reports, the SEBI has issued a market ban on Arshad Warsi, his wife and 44 others. Regarding the ban for his alleged superficial earnings from ‘Sharda’, he took to Twitter to issue a clarification and wrote,

Please do not believe everything you read in the news. Maria and my knowledge about stocks is zero, took advice and invested in Sharda, and like many other, lost all our hard earned money. — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) March 2, 2023

