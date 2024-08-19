Arshad Warsi calls Prabhas a ‘joker’ in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

While art is subjective and everyone has their own opinion to it, when a film becomes a huge blockbuster, the criticism for that film is much on the lower side than otherwise. While people did have their share of conversations about the recent blockbuster that was Kalki 2898 AD, you might find it difficult to find someone who absolutely hated it.

But there is atleast one, and that too a celebrity. Actor Arshad Warsi recently made an appearance on the YouTube show, Unfiltered By Samdish, and while having a candid talk about Kalki 2898 AD, he said, “Maine Kalki dekhi, mujhe toh nhi acchi lagi. Mujhe bahut takleef hoti hai jab (I watched Kalki. Didn’t like it. It hurts me when)… Amit ji was (mind-blown sounds) unbelievable. I can’t understand that man. I swear if we got the power he has, life ban jaae (our lives would be set). He’s unreal.”

While this is totally fine, what he mentioned next was what caught the attention of everyone. About Rebel Star Prabhas, who played the role of Bhairava in the film, he said, “Prabhas, I am really sad, why was he… he was like a joker. Why? I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana dia yaar. Kyu karte ho aisa mujhe nahi samajh mein aata (What have you made of it? Why do they do such things I never understand).”

This does come across as quite a surprise for many out there where Kalki 2898 AD, a dystopian sci-fi story inspired by the legend of Hindu epic Mahabharata went on to collect ₹ 1100 crore at the worldwide box office.