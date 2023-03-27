Ram Charan is one of the most loved and admired actors in the country. The man has been entertaining the masses with his presence for quite a long time and well, no wonder he is on cloud nine. Be it for his upcoming movie projects or for the kind of reception and love that he’s received because of the global success of RRR, we have seen it all happen around Ram Charan. He’s currently the ‘man of the moment’ for all the good reasons and well, you deserve that extra bit of attention when your project wins an Oscar. Today marks a special day for all fans of Ram Charan as the actor celebrates his birthday today. Earlier today, the title of the movie aka ‘RC15’ was revealed aka ‘Game Changer’. Well, if the title was great, it seems like the first look poster is even better. Ram Charan took to social media to share the first look of the movie and well, we are absolutely loving it. See below folks –

