BO Battle: Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki at Rs 20 crores, Prabhas’ Salaar soars to Rs 95 crore

Shah Rukh Khan‘s latest cinematic offering, “Dunki,” directed by the acclaimed Rajkumar Hirani, faced a challenging second day, struggling to draw audiences to theatres. According to initial estimates on Sacnilk.com, the film witnessed a dip in collections, raking in ₹20 crore on its second day after an impressive ₹30 crore opening on day one. The total earnings for “Dunki” currently stand at ₹49.20 crore.

Reportedly, the film maintained an overall occupancy of 31.22 percent (Hindi) on Friday, with Mumbai and Chennai exhibiting the highest audience engagement among cities nationwide. “Dunki” hit screens on December 21, aiming to capture the hearts of cinema-goers.

In stark contrast, Prabhas starrer “Salaar,” directed by Prashanth Neel, stormed into theaters on December 22, delivering a spectacular performance at the box office. The film made an impressive debut, collecting a whopping ₹95 crores nett domestically on its opening day in India. According to industry trackers at Sacnilk, “Salaar” achieved an impressive 88 percent occupancy in Telugu on its first day and was released in five languages – Hindi, Telugu, English, Tamil, and Kannada.

The producers of “Salaar,” Hombale Films, have reported early estimates of a staggering ₹175 crore worldwide gross. This remarkable figure solidifies the film’s global appeal and sets the stage for a potential blockbuster.

As the battle for box office supremacy unfolds, “Salaar” emerges as the clear winner, dominating both the domestic and global markets. With its stellar opening, the Prabhas-starrer showcases the star power and widespread popularity of the actor. On the other hand, “Dunki” grapples with challenges, hoping to find its footing in the competitive landscape.