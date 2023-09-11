Movies | News

Bollywood Actors And Their Witty & Dignified Replies To Social Media Trolls

Bollywood's biggest stars are not spared from the nonstop trolling. What sets them apart, though, is their ability to respond with wit, grace, and dignity. Here, we take a look at some Bollywood actors and their witty and dignified replies to social media trolls.

Author: Manisha Suthar
11 Sep,2023 17:06:44
Bollywood Actors And Their Witty & Dignified Replies To Social Media Trolls 850581

In today’s digital age, social media has become an integral part of our lives, connecting us to our favourite celebrities like never before. However, with the widespread accessibility of these platforms, comes the inevitable downside – online trolls. Even some of Bollywood’s biggest stars are not spared from the nonstop trolling. What sets them apart, though, is their ability to respond with wit, grace, and dignity. Here, we take a look at some Bollywood actors and their witty and dignified replies to social media trolls.

Amitabh Bachchan: Known as the “Shahenshah” of Bollywood, Amitabh is admired by millions. However, that doesn’t prevent trolls from taking a dig at him. On the occasion of Baisakhi, he shared a heartfelt post, only to receive a comment that read, “Aishwarya Kahan Hai Buddhe.” Amitabh’s response was both dignified and befitting. He didn’t stoop to the troll’s level but instead maintained his grace, earning admiration from his fans.

Bollywood Actors And Their Witty & Dignified Replies To Social Media Trolls 850563

Riteish Deshmukh: The versatile actor with impeccable comic timing, has faced his fair share of online trolls. When a Twitter user brought up his movie “Bangistan” and asked for a refund, Riteish’s response was a perfect blend of humor and wit. He posted a picture of a Rs 1000 note and cheekily wrote, “Here you go! Samose ke bhi adjust kar lena.” His ability to laugh at himself and handle criticism with a smile is truly commendable.

Bollywood Actors And Their Witty & Dignified Replies To Social Media Trolls 850567

Uday Chopra: Known for his self-deprecating humor, Uday once tweeted about his wishes for a burial instead of a casket after he passed away. A troll responded with, “Be useful in life first.” Uday’s witty comeback was unexpected and charming, as he simply stated, “That ship has sailed.” This exchange showcased his ability to handle trolls with a dose of humor.

Bollywood Actors And Their Witty & Dignified Replies To Social Media Trolls 850569

Abhishek Bachchan: The talented actor is no stranger to trolls, especially when it comes to his wife, Aishwarya Rai. After praising Aishwarya’s performance in “Ponniyin Selvan,” a fan suggested he should take care of their daughter, Aaradhya, while Aishwarya signs more movies. Abhishek wrote, “PS2 is simply FANTASTIC!!! At a loss for words right now. So overwhelmed. Well done to the entire team Mani Ratnam chiyaan trishtrashers actor jayamravi Karthi Offl and the rest of the cast and crew. And so, so proud of the Mrs. Her best by far,” he wrote. To which a fan wrote, “As you should! Now let her sign more movies and you take care of Aaradhya.” Abhishek responded with a classy reply, “Let her sign??? Sir, she certainly doesn’t need my permission to do anything. Especially something she loves.”

Bollywood Actors And Their Witty & Dignified Replies To Social Media Trolls 850570

Shah Rukh Khan: The King of Bollywood, is known for his charming and witty persona both on and off screen. When a fan humorously asked him for an OTP, Shah Rukh responded with a touch of humor and humility. He quipped, “Beta main itna famous hoon mujhe OTP nahi aate… vendors just send me the goods when I order… tum apna dekh lo.” This reply showcased his down-to-earth attitude and quick wit.

Bollywood Actors And Their Witty & Dignified Replies To Social Media Trolls 850579

In a world where online trolling has become commonplace, these Bollywood actors have shown that a clever and dignified response can silence the trolls and win the hearts of their fans.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Related Post

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan becomes the first film to reach 500cr on a weekend worldwide! Earns 100 cr + per day worldwide, four days in a row, Creates history, and also becomes no 2 film worldwide this weekend 850425
Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan becomes the first film to reach 500cr on a weekend worldwide! Earns 100 cr + per day worldwide, four days in a row, Creates history, and also becomes no 2 film worldwide this weekend
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan roars at the box office, crosses ₹287 crore mark 850388
Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan roars at the box office, crosses ₹287 crore mark
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan amasses an astounding 74.50 crores on Day 3 850206
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan amasses an astounding 74.50 crores on Day 3
Ridhi Dogra Talks About Being Sceptical Playing Old To Shah Rukh Khan In Jawan 850121
Ridhi Dogra Talks About Being Sceptical Playing Old To Shah Rukh Khan In Jawan
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan raked in the highest global number by collecting 129.6 Cr. gross on the first day! 849825
Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan raked in the highest global number by collecting 129.6 Cr. gross on the first day!
SRK starrer ‘Jawan’ collects massive 75 crores on its debut day 849630
SRK starrer ‘Jawan’ collects massive 75 crores on its debut day

Latest Stories

Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2 The Rule to release on THIS date! 850564
Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2 The Rule to release on THIS date!
Auto Draft 850561
Working with Nushrratt Bharuccha in Akelli was a fantastic experience: Nishant Dahiya
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya misunderstands Rajveer and Shanaya to be a couple 850520
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya misunderstands Rajveer and Shanaya to be a couple
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Neerja gets hurt by Abeer's words 850472
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Neerja gets hurt by Abeer’s words
Exclusive: Pratham Kanwar to play the lead in Raakesh Paswan's Beti Hamari Anmol for Nazara 850463
Exclusive: Pratham Kanwar to play the lead in Raakesh Paswan’s Beti Hamari Anmol for Nazara
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: REVEALED! Vikrant is Lakshmi’s kidnapper 850464
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: REVEALED! Vikrant is Lakshmi’s kidnapper
Read Latest News