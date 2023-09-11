Bollywood Actors And Their Witty & Dignified Replies To Social Media Trolls

In today’s digital age, social media has become an integral part of our lives, connecting us to our favourite celebrities like never before. However, with the widespread accessibility of these platforms, comes the inevitable downside – online trolls. Even some of Bollywood’s biggest stars are not spared from the nonstop trolling. What sets them apart, though, is their ability to respond with wit, grace, and dignity. Here, we take a look at some Bollywood actors and their witty and dignified replies to social media trolls.

Amitabh Bachchan: Known as the “Shahenshah” of Bollywood, Amitabh is admired by millions. However, that doesn’t prevent trolls from taking a dig at him. On the occasion of Baisakhi, he shared a heartfelt post, only to receive a comment that read, “Aishwarya Kahan Hai Buddhe.” Amitabh’s response was both dignified and befitting. He didn’t stoop to the troll’s level but instead maintained his grace, earning admiration from his fans.

Riteish Deshmukh: The versatile actor with impeccable comic timing, has faced his fair share of online trolls. When a Twitter user brought up his movie “Bangistan” and asked for a refund, Riteish’s response was a perfect blend of humor and wit. He posted a picture of a Rs 1000 note and cheekily wrote, “Here you go! Samose ke bhi adjust kar lena.” His ability to laugh at himself and handle criticism with a smile is truly commendable.

Uday Chopra: Known for his self-deprecating humor, Uday once tweeted about his wishes for a burial instead of a casket after he passed away. A troll responded with, “Be useful in life first.” Uday’s witty comeback was unexpected and charming, as he simply stated, “That ship has sailed.” This exchange showcased his ability to handle trolls with a dose of humor.

Abhishek Bachchan: The talented actor is no stranger to trolls, especially when it comes to his wife, Aishwarya Rai. After praising Aishwarya’s performance in “Ponniyin Selvan,” a fan suggested he should take care of their daughter, Aaradhya, while Aishwarya signs more movies. Abhishek wrote, “PS2 is simply FANTASTIC!!! At a loss for words right now. So overwhelmed. Well done to the entire team Mani Ratnam chiyaan trishtrashers actor jayamravi Karthi Offl and the rest of the cast and crew. And so, so proud of the Mrs. Her best by far,” he wrote. To which a fan wrote, “As you should! Now let her sign more movies and you take care of Aaradhya.” Abhishek responded with a classy reply, “Let her sign??? Sir, she certainly doesn’t need my permission to do anything. Especially something she loves.”

Shah Rukh Khan: The King of Bollywood, is known for his charming and witty persona both on and off screen. When a fan humorously asked him for an OTP, Shah Rukh responded with a touch of humor and humility. He quipped, “Beta main itna famous hoon mujhe OTP nahi aate… vendors just send me the goods when I order… tum apna dekh lo.” This reply showcased his down-to-earth attitude and quick wit.

In a world where online trolling has become commonplace, these Bollywood actors have shown that a clever and dignified response can silence the trolls and win the hearts of their fans.