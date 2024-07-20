Bollywood News: Arjun Kapoor’s Cryptic Post Amidst Breakup Rumors, Genelia Deshmukh’s Mehendi Tattoo To Manushi Chhillar’s Unrecognisable Look

What a great weekend! There have been several plot developments and major updates in Bollywood about your favorite, from Arjun Kapoor’s cryptic post amidst breakup rumors to Manushi Chhillar’s unrecognizable look.

1) Arjun Kapoor’s Cryptic Post Amidst Breakup Rumors

As Malaika Arora returns from a solo vacation in Spain, rumors are fueled about her breakup with Arjun Kapoor. Both of them didn’t respond to the rumors, but Arjun shared a cryptic note on his Instagram story today: “Staying positive does not mean that things will turn out okay. Rather, it is knowing you will be okay no matter how things turn out.”

2) Raveena Tandon Glows In Printed Salwar Suit, Styling Monsoon Vibes

Today, the Tip Tip Barsa Pani actress Raveena stepped out in town in heavy rain, showcasing her glowing avatar in a beautiful pink and white printed salwar suit featuring a long kurta paired with matching pajamas and dupatta. The actress looked oh-so-breathtaking with black eyes, an open hairstyle, a black bindi, and oxidized jhumkas.

3) Genelia Deshmukh Flaunts Mehendi Love Tattoo

On her Instagram story, Genelia shared an adorable photo of herself in a casual look. The close-up photo shows her beautiful face hiding with her hand. She is not hiding her face but flaunting the mehendi tattoo on her hand. The tattoo has the initials of her husband, Riteish Deshmukh, and her sons, Riaan and Rahyl, with a lifeline symbol.

4) Rajkummar Rao Shares New Poster Of Street 2

Rajukummar’s Instagram post unveiled the second post about his upcoming film Stree alongside Shraddha Kapoor. The intriguing glimpse anticipates the film’s release on 15 August 2024. The actor also penned a thank you for receiving massive love for the Stree 2 trailer. He wrote, “Shukriya for all the love we received for India’s most loved gang!”

5) Manushi Chhillar’s Unrecognisable Look

Taking to her Instagram handle, Manushi shared a photo of herself getting ready for her new project. Wearing a white outfit, she styled her look with a golden choker. Her open hairstyle, black winged eyeliner, shiny red cheeks, and thin face made her look unrecognizable and chic.