Bollywood News: Kalki2898AD Smashing Box Office Collection, Shraddha Kapoor Falls Sick, Sanjeeda Shaikh’s Monokini Look To Alaya F’s Curvy Midriff

With the new day comes new energy and spicy news. There is so much going on in Bollywood, and we ensure to give you all at once at one stop. So check out the top news from Bollywood today.

1) Kalki2898AD Smashing Box Office Collection

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan starrer film Kalki2898AD is creating buzz over the internet. The film received rave reviews from fans and critics, while stars like Allu Arjun, Rajinikanth, Shraddha Kapoor, and others praised it. On the other hand, the film continues to smash at the box office, collecting 415 crore across the globe on its third day.

2) Shraddha Kapoor Works Amidst Sickness

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shraddha shared a selfie from the flight. The actress puts on a mask, and her eyes look pretty, but with the text, she informs that she is ill and still flying for work. Her dedication is commendable. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Tabiyat down lekin Lucknow aana hai toh aana hai.”

3) Triptii Dimri’s Expensive Black Mini For Trailer Launch Of Bad Newz

The gorgeous Triptii made heads turn with her glamorous avatar in a little black dress—a stunning black Versace dress worth rupees 4,21,600. With her shiny makeup and minimalistic accessories, she looked oh-so-beautiful.

4) Tara Sutaria Shares BTS From Set

On her Instagram story, Tara shared an adorable photo of herself from the photoshoot where she looks super cute with the bangs hairstyle. At the same time, the furry ensemble complements her appearance. With this look, she intrigues fans for something exciting.

5) Shalini Pandey On Junaid Khan’s Maharaja Controversy

In an interview, Shalini expressed her views and said, “I knew the sentiments around it, and I personally felt that we didn’t do anything to disrespect any religion or anyone. There was nothing like that in the film. People were assuming.”

6) Sanjeeda Shaikh’s Monokini Look

In the new Instagram photos, Sanjeeda raises the temperature with her stunning look in a green and pink monokini. The actress flaunts her curvy figure, enjoying hot coffee and her time inside the pool.

7) Alaya F Flaunts Midriff In Mirror Selfie

Flaunting her stunning figure, Alaya F shared a glimpse of her casual fashion in a mirror selfie. As she enjoys taking the picture, her curvy midriff makes hearts flutter, while her quirkiness makes her look cute.