Bollywood News: Kareena Kapoor’s beachwear, Triptii Dimri’s pic with Sam Merchant, Mouni Roy’s airport look & more

We are back with a new set of news and happenings to keep you updated with what has been happening across buzztown. A lot indeed happens and that includes your favorite celebrities, so here we go-

Mouni Roy exhibiting her fashionable best with her airport look

Airport looks are always something fans look forward to and while some are casual and usual, a few others manage to catch the eyeballs. And that just happened with Mouni Roy’s recent look. The actor was seen sporting baggy grey jeans and a white top but topped it off with a black blazer jacket and black shades.

View Post 1: Bollywood News: Kareena Kapoor’s beachwear, Triptii Dimri’s pic with Sam Merchant, Mouni Roy’s airport look & more

Disha Patani shares BTS images and footage of Kalki 2898 AD while also celebrating the film’s momentous success

Actor Disha Patani is certainly proud to be a part of the humongous film that is Kalki 2898 AD and why wouldn’t she be? Being on a spree earlier today, Patani went on to first share the amazing box-office run the film has been on, currently having grossed 900 crores GBOC worldwide. Following that, Patani managed to give a special sneak peek into her character Roxie and a few BTS images and videos from her days of shoot.

View Post 2: Bollywood News: Kareena Kapoor’s beachwear, Triptii Dimri’s pic with Sam Merchant, Mouni Roy’s airport look & more

Kareena Kapoor Khan asks ‘is it Monday?’ while relaxing on a beach

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan always manages to have everyone excited as she posts about her personal life just enough and quite often on social media. Kapoor Khan is known to enjoy her time off and it might be Monday blues for everyone else, who is working but for her, she is relaxing in her beachwear on a serene beach. Posting about it and flaunting her beachwear, Kapoor Khan asked everyone, ‘is it Monday?’

Triptii Dimri shares a pic with rumored beau, Sam Merchant

Actor Triptii Dimri, who is currently on a roll and all set for her upcoming release, Bad Newz manages to grab headlines time and again and one thing she is also commonly in the news for – is her personal life. Rumored to be dating Sam Merchant, Dimri shared an image which wasn’t to be an image with only Merchant but a birthday wish for who seems to be their friend. The image is probably from a boat ride out somewhere and all fans could spot is Dimri and Merchant in the pic.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu slammed for giving medical advice without understanding

Ruth Prabhu, who has been open about her battle with Myositis diagnosis, had recently shared about the benefits of hydrogen peroxide nebulisation, but the doctor, whose real name is Dr Abby Philips and goes by the social media handle The Liver Doc, had slammed the actor for sharing misinformation with her fans. This was followed by some flak from Grammy Award-winning music composer Ricky Kej as well.