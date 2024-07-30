Bollywood News: Khushi Kapoor turns showstopper with beau Vedang Raina, Sonam Kapoor’s wish for hubby, Malaika Arora’s cryptic post again & more

It was only earlier today when we went on to report the round-up of important happenings in buzztown, and the day hasn’t even called it a wrap but we have several other updates to look forward to. Once again, we have a mixture of some social media updates and some buzzing news as well. Let’s have a look-

Khushi Kapoor turns showstopper with beau, Vedang Raina

Actors Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina have been dating for a while now and even though they haven’t officially admitted to the same, the duo keeps making public appearances together including hanging out and being mushy. Adding another ‘aww’ moment, Kapoor recently turned showstopper for an ongoing fashion week and joining her as a highlight moment was her beau, Vedang Raina. The couple then smiled at each other and posed for the cameras as they walked off.

Mira Rajpur Kapoor attends Taylor Swift’s concert

Everyone is a swiftie nowadays. If you don’t know what that means – well, internet personality and entrepreneur Mira Rajput Kapoor is a huge Taylor Swift fan, and she along with her daughter recently went on to attend the ongoing Taylor Swift concert. Posting about it her caption read, “Core memory with my sunshine swiftie We couldn’t believe it! Mother-daughter trip of dreams #taylorswift #swiftie @taylorswift”

Jacqueline Fernandez announces the release date of Fateh, which marks Sonu Sood’s directorial debut

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who plays the female lead in the film, Fateh went on to make a special announcement about the film which also marks the directorial debut of actor and philanthropist, Sonu Sood. The film will be marking its release on 10th January 2025.

Sonam Kapoor’s birthday wish for hubby, Anand Ahuja

Actor Sonam Kapoor is indeed enjoying marital bliss and motherhood to a large extent and it seems she continues to fall more and more in love with her husband every day, as she went on to wish her husband with a long note on his birthday. She wrote, ‘Happy Birthday to my incredible husband, Anand! You are my rock, my confidant, and my greatest cheerleader. Every day with you is a beautiful adventure filled with love, laughter, and endless joy. Your unwavering support and boundless love make my world a better place. Anand, witnessing you as a father to our precious Vayu has been the most profound joy. Your patience, kindness, and boundless energy are awe-inspiring. Vayu and I are so lucky to have you as our guiding light. The way you care for him, teach him, and shower him with love is nothing short of magical. As Natasha Bedingfield sings, “Feel the rain on your skin, no one else can feel it for you, only you can let it in,” I hope you embrace every moment and continue to write your own story with the same passion and love you always have. Here’s to celebrating you today and always, my love. May this year be filled with even more success, happiness, and all the things that your heart desires. I am so grateful to share this journey with you. To many more amazing memories together! #BirthdayBoy #LoveOfMyLife#everydayphenomenal #BlessedBeyondMeasure #BestDadEver’-

Malaika Arora get crptic again

Internet personality Malaika Arora’s infamous breakup with Arjun Kapoor continues to be a talking point and the duo has been constant with their sharing of posts and sayings which seemed to be directed at each other. On a similar note, Arora went on to reshare a story that read, ‘not all storms come to disrupt your life. some come to clear your path #WiseFoxSays’-