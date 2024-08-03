Bollywood News: Kriti Sanon’s Greece diaries, Vicky Kaushal & Rashmika Mandanna’s ramp walk, Arpita Khan’s birthday celebration & more

Buzztown has been indeed buzzing with all sorts of news for a while and even though, Bigg Boss OTT dominated the newswagon last night, our very own B-town has an array of updates to look at. Some social media updates and some news, here’s a roundup of all the happenings-

Kriti Sanon’s Greece Diaries

Actor Kriti Sanon has been making the most of some time off as the lady has been holidaying for a while now. On that note, the actress recently went on to post an array of picturesque videos on her Instagram story as she was smiling and her happy best while also showing the lovely locations of Greece.

Arpita Khan’s birthday celebration

Salman Khan’s sister, Arpita Khan’s rung in her birthday, and as always, it was a star-studded affair while being intimate. Khan, along with husband-actor Aayushi Sharma, their baby girl, Ayat cut the birthday cake, as brothers, Sohail Khan and Salman Khan also sang along the birthday song and in frame, one can see the likes of Genelia Deshmukh and Shabbir Ahluwalia among others.

Taapsee Pannu thanks fans

Actor Taapsee Pannu is here, there, everywhere. The actor is currently in Paris on a holiday as she celebrated her birthday. As she missed the trailer launch event of Khel Khel Mein, she did go on to post a special series of images of herself while thanking the fans for the amazing response to the trailer of the movie.

Vicky Kaushal & Rashmika Mandanna’s ramp walk steals the show

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna made an appearance on the ramp and instantly stole the show as they looked absolutely stunning together. Netizens were quick to express their love and appreciation on the duo. Kaushal and Mandanna will be co-starring in the film, Chhava that is set for release in December.