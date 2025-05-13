Bombay High Court Upholds ₹62 Lakh Compensation for Family of Late Animator Charu Khandal

A young and talented character animator who was critically injured in a horrific road accident in 2012 and passed away in 2017 after years of paralysis.

Charu Khandal, 28, worked at Red Chillies Entertainment, the production house owned by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. She was a key part of the animation team for the 2011 film Ra. One, and her promising career in the creative arts, was abruptly halted due to a tragic accident just as her professional life was taking off.

The incident occurred in March 2012, when Charu Khandal, along with two others, was returning home in an auto-rickshaw after celebrating the success of Ra.One. A speeding car, allegedly being driven under the influence, rammed into their vehicle in Mumbai’s Andheri area.

The impact left Charu Khandal with multiple spinal injuries that resulted in her being paralyzed from the neck down. Despite undergoing extensive treatment, she remained bedridden for over five years before her untimely death in April 2017.

The Motor Accidents Claim Tribunal (MACT) initially awarded her family ₹62 Lakh compensation, taking into account her age, earning potential, and the pain and suffering endured by Charu Khandal and her family.

However, the insurance company challenged the compensation, arguing that the amount was excessive.

The Bombay High Court, in its judgment, dismissed the appeal and ruled in favor of Charu Khandal’s family. The court stated that the compensation awarded by the MACT was “fair and reasonable” and recognized the severe and life-altering consequences of the accident. The court also acknowledged the emotional and financial toll the incident had on her family.

This verdict serves as a reminder of the human cost behind road negligence and the importance of holding those responsible accountable. It also emphasizes the value of a life full of promise that was tragically cut short.

The ruling brings a measure of justice to Charu Khandal’s family, who fought a long legal battle for acknowledgment of their loss and underlines the judiciary’s role in recognizing the rights and dignity of accident victims and their families.