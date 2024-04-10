Movies | News

It is no secret what the war epic film, Border did for the Indian film landscape. Director JP Dutta’s mega multi-starrer released back in 1997 and wasn’t just a huge box-office hit but pretty much changed the way war film were perceived and then went on to become a cult classic. It is also known that the film showed the Battle of Longewala (1971). The film starred Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty and Akshaye Khanna in the lead.

For a while now, there have been rumors that a sequel is in the plans. Border 2 has been in the talks for quite some time but there is finally some details backing it. While it was said that Border 2 will be a sequel, it won’t be the case. A report in Bollywood Hungama suggests that Border 2 will showcase the same battle that Border showed but in a different light. The battle of Longewala wasn’t just fought by the Indian army but the Navy and Air Force as well. And hence, Border 2 is said to recap the events from the perspectives of all the three wings of the Indian Armed Forces.

This is indeed a huge bit on information but there isn’t much else in terms of information that is revealed yet. It is also reported that while the original Border was a JP Dutta classic, Border 2 will be written and produced by none other than the legend’s daughter, Nidhi Dutta.

Border continues to be remembered for several iconic scenes, dialogues and moments even today.