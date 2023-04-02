Ajay Devgn is currently winning a lot of love and appreciation for his latest movie Bholaa. On one hand, the movie has been getting some good and positive response critically. On the other hand, there’s another section of the media who haven’t liked the movie. As far as box office collection is concerned, the movie has so far shown mixed trends. On day 1, it collected 11.20 crores followed by 7.40 crores on the next day. After the drop, it collected 12.10 crores on Saturday thereby taking the total collection to 30.70 crores. If there is strong word of mouth, it is expected to rise a little more on Sunday.

