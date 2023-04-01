Ajay Devgn is one of the most loved and admired superstars in the country. For more than 30 years, he’s been on top of his game. Within a very short span of time, he managed to identify his own niche and ensured that he kept the basics sorted. He competed with the best in the business and that’s why, he manages to get the best out of himself in his illustrious career. The year 2022 was quite a good one for him professionally as Drishyam 2 was a huge hit. And now, finally, his movie Bholaa has released in cinemas.

Although the audiences are rooting for Bholaa, it has seen a huge drop. The action-adventure saw a drop on Friday as per reports in India Today and earned just 7.40cr. On day 1, it collected 11.20 crores.This means that the total collection after two days has now become 18.60cr over two days.

Being a working Friday, the film saw an upward trend for the evening shows. Audiences are enjoying the action experience on the big screen.

The film is expected to have a good weekend footfall owing to great word of mouth.