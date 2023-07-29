Box Office Update: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opens at 11.50 crores on day 1

The much-awaited romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh has made an impressive mark at the box office on its opening day. Directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Karan Johar, the film has been creating buzz among fans, and the Day 1 collections have further solidified its success.

As per a Sacnilk report, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani has minted Rs 11.50 crore on Day 1. The film saw an overall 21.25% occupancy on July 28 in the Hindi belt. The actual figures are yet to arrive. With the captivating chemistry of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the film tells a heartwarming tale of love, relationships, and family dynamics. Audiences flocked to theaters to witness the magic of this much-loved on-screen pair, resulting in an overwhelming response across the country.

Trade experts have predicted that the film’s success will continue in the coming days as positive word-of-mouth and critical acclaim further drive footfalls to theaters. Alia and Ranveer’s electrifying on-screen presence has undoubtedly been a major crowd-puller. The film also boasts a talented ensemble cast, including veteran actors Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan, who have left a lasting impact with their compelling performances.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani has also received appreciation for its soul-stirring soundtrack composed by the musical maestro A.R. Rahman, adding an emotional depth to the love story. Overall, the first-day box office collection of Karan Johar’s film has proven that the film has the potential to become a huge hit.

