Brand Power: Popular Indian Personalities Who Have Gone Global

Indian actors have carved a niche for themselves as style icons and trendsetters. Bollywood celebrities have become global icons, captivating audiences not only with their talent but also with their impeccable sense of style. Their impeccable fashion sense and sartorial choices have caught the attention of renowned luxury brands, who have roped them in as brand ambassadors. Let’s take a look at actors who have become the faces of prestigious luxury brands.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas: The global superstar has joined forces with Bvlgari, the renowned Italian luxury brand. As the brand ambassador, she effortlessly personifies the brand’s elegance and sophistication. Priyanka’s grace, charm, and global appeal make her a perfect fit for Bvlgari’s timeless creations.

Shah Rukh Khan: The king of Bollywood, is not only celebrated for his acting prowess but also for his refined taste in fashion. As the brand ambassador for Tag Heuer, a leading Swiss watchmaker, SRK exudes a sense of sophistication and class.

Deepika Padukone: The talented actress, known for her impeccable fashion choices, has joined hands with Louis Vuitton, a name synonymous with luxury and sophistication. As the brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton, Deepika effortlessly blends elegance and modernity.

Alia Bhatt: The darling diva of Bollywood has become a style muse for fashion enthusiasts across the globe. She has been chosen as the brand ambassador for Gucci, one of the most renowned luxury fashion houses.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: The queen of Bollywood is the face of the global cosmetics company L’Oreal Paris, the opulent Longines watch company, and De Beers Diamonds. The actress has served as the face of Longines for more than ten years.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma: The popular celebrity couple are brand ambassadors of Puma, with Sharma being signed up by Puma in December 2022 through a social media marketing gimmick that involved a fun banter between the actor and the brand.

