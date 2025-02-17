Case filed against Amitabh Bachchan’s son-in-law, Nikhil Nanda over alleged fraud & abetment to suicide

Badaun police in Uttar Pradesh have registered a case against Nikhil Nanda, son-in-law of actor Amitabh Bachchan, along with several executives of a tractor company. The complaint, filed under court orders, accuses them of fraud and abetment to suicide.

The case names Nanda, who is the company’s Chairman and Managing Director, along with its Uttar Pradesh head, area manager, sales manager, a dealer from Shahjahanpur, and three other officials. The allegations stem from the death of Jitendra Singh, a tractor agency owner in Badaun’s Dataganj area.

According to the complaint, Singh was under financial distress due to alleged pressures from the company and its representatives. His brother, Gyanendra, lodged the case, stating that Singh, who ran Jai Kisan Traders, faced mounting difficulties in business dealings with the firm.

The police registered the case following directives from the court. Investigations are now underway to determine the circumstances that led to Singh’s death and the role of the accused individuals.

Legal proceedings will follow based on evidence collected during the investigation. Authorities are expected to summon those named in the case for further questioning.

No official statement has been released by Nikhil Nanda or the company regarding the allegations. The incident has drawn attention to corporate dealings in the tractor industry and the challenges faced by local dealers in maintaining business relationships.

For the uninitated, Nikhil Nanda married Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter, Shweta Bachchan in 1997. Together they two children, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agasta Nanda, where the former is an entrepreneur and activist while the latter is an actor, who made his debut in the film, The Archies.