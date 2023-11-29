Censor Board Chops Intimate Scene In Ranbir Kapoor And Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Animal

Animal, the most anticipated film of 2023, is all set to treat the viewers in theatres this Friday, 1st December. Now, the filmmakers have revealed that the film received ‘A’ certification from The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). However, before receiving the certification, several changes were made as per the guidance of CBFC. Let’s check out the full list.

As per Hindustan Times, there have been several changes, including deleting intimate scenes and a few words. Words like ‘Black’ and ‘Costume’ were replaced. While Costume was replaced with ‘Vastra,’ they didn’t mention the replacement for black. In addition, some of the dialogues ‘Kabhi nahi’ and ‘Kya bol rahe ho aap’ have also been altered. All these changes are made in the subtitles. The cuss words are musted wherever they appear.

Not only that, the close-up shots of Vijay and Zoya have been chopped, but they haven’t revealed who these characters are. Lastly, the movie’s final cut is more than 203 minutes, which is 3 hours and 21 minutes long.

The complete list of changes made.

The word ‘Black’ and Costume’ modified

‘Kabhi nahi’ and ‘Kya bol rahe ho aap’ modified

The word ‘Natak’ muted.

Subtitles changed to ‘you change pads four times a month.’

Cuss words modified

Close-up shots in an ‘intimate scene’ were deleted.

The film Animals, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, will be released in theaters on 1st December 2023.

