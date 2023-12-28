Cheeni Kum actor Swini Khara marries Urvish Desai

Swini Khara, the talented actor who gained fame as a child artist in the hit film ‘Cheeni Kum,’ has embarked on a new chapter in her life. The 24-year-old influencer recently shared glimpses from her dreamy wedding ceremony with longtime boyfriend-turned-fiancé, Urvish Desai. Best known for her role as Sexy in the 2007 film alongside Bollywood legends Amitabh Bachchan and Tabu, Swini has now transitioned into a beautiful journey of marital bliss.

Swini took to social media to unveil the joyous moments of her wedding day. The pictures and videos shared by the actor showcase the radiant bride in various traditional attires, capturing the essence of the celebration. In one heartwarming video, Swini is seen making her bridal entry, looking blissfully happy as she kisses her now-husband Urvish on the forehead.

Expressing her gratitude, Swini shared, “Found love and a soulmate in mirroring personalities. Blessed to be surrounded by our friends and family on our most special day #swinigothervish.” The couple’s union was celebrated in the presence of close friends and family, adding to the joyous atmosphere of the occasion.

Swini began her career as a child artist in the popular television show ‘Baa, Bahoo Aur Baby.’ However, it was her role as Sexy in ‘Cheeni Kum’ that catapulted her into the limelight. In the critically-acclaimed film, she portrayed a cancer patient and close friend of Amitabh Bachchan’s character. Over the years, Swini has continued to make a mark in the entertainment industry, featuring in films such as ‘Parineeta’ and ‘Paathshala,’ as well as popular TV shows like ‘Dill Mill Gayye’ and ‘CID.’