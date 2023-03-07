The trailer for the forthcoming web series Citadel was launched today, and it attributes Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden as unknown people on a subway who are actually not unfamiliar. Also to mention, PeeCee looked absolutely stunner in the trailer. It turns out that the two were also members of the Citadel intelligence service, despite having had their remembrances erased and possessing no retrieval of one another or having been spies.

A brief encounter on a train stimulus their flashbacks, which leads to some exhilarating intervention as well as a romantic smidgen. In the trailer, Stanley Tucci continues to play a spymaster who encourages Priyanka and Richard—or, use the their account names, Nadia Sinh and Mason Kane—to rejoin Citadel’s battle against a bad man attempting to establish an entirely bad world.

Evidently, Priyanka is a comprehensive fighter who indicates to be just as fatal as she appears. Since a huge chunk of the action occurs on trains, it makes perfect sense that the trailer’s arrival was deferred by a week because of the awful train accident in Greece that tried to claim 38 existences.

Here take a look at the trailer below-

Citadel will be broadcast on Prime Video and is banked by the Russo Brothers, who oriented Avengers: Endgame. Lesley Manville and Ashleigh Cummings, who just made a cameo in the trailer, belong to the cast members. A season premiere will broadcast every Friday until May 26 after the initial two episodes are launched on April 28.

Priyanka Chopra doesn’t fail to give the groove to her fans no matter what! The actress earning it big in Bollywood to date has now managed to bring up her best in Hollywood too, with her amazing performances on the screen. And this upcoming series Citadel is what we look up to! Are you excited to watch the desi girl to slay again? Let us know in the comments below