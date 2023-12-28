Complaint filed against Ranbir Kapoor for ‘hurting sentiments’ in viral Christmas celebration video

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and his family find themselves amidst controversy as a complaint has been filed against them for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. As per reports in Times Of India, the complaint, filed by Sanjay Tiwari at Ghatkopar police station, accuses the Kapoor family of religious insensitivity in connection with a viral video showcasing their Christmas celebration.

As of now, no First Information Report (FIR) has been registered, but the complaint raises concerns over the content of the video. According to Tiwari, the footage depicts Ranbir Kapoor pouring liquor on a Christmas cake and setting it ablaze while uttering the phrase “Jai Mata Di.”

The crux of the complaint revolves around the alleged deliberate use of intoxicants during the Christmas celebration, a practice considered disrespectful in Hinduism. In Hindu religious traditions, the fire god is invoked before other deities, and Tiwari contends that Ranbir Kapoor and his family’s actions go against these sacred practices.

The complaint argues that the Kapoor family, by chanting “Jai Mata Di” while engaging in what the complainant perceives as inappropriate behavior, has hurt religious sentiments. Tiwari, represented by lawyers Ashish Rai and Pankaj Mishra, seeks redress for what he considers a violation of religious decorum.