Dear Kangana, What ‘Other Favours’ Do You Think Waheeda Rehman Or Alia Bhatt Offered To Get Guide And Gangubai?

Kangana Ranaut is one personality who has always been at the forefront of things when it comes sharing her honest views and feedback. In this article, Subhash K Jha shares his viewpoint on what he feels about the actress. Read this for more details

Author: Subhash K Jha
03 Jun,2023 15:00:58
Dear Kangana, What ‘Other Favours’ Do You Think Waheeda Rehman Or Alia Bhatt Offered To Get Guide And Gangubai?

Kangana Ranaut is a fine actress. But she ruins her caliber by self-glorification, often at the cost of colleagues who don’t want to react at the risk of getting into a slinging match with the outspoken vixen.

But her latest stinking(and I do mean stinking) salvo at other female heroes of Bollywood is not just uncalled-for , it is offensively below the belt .

Says Ms Ranaut, “I can say with confidence most A-listers (women) do films for free along with offering other favours because they fear roles will go to the right people… and then shrewdly release articles that they are the highest paid, haha…In the film industry everyone knows that only I get paid like male actors and no one else… and they have no one else to blame at least now.”

When she says “with confidence” that most female heroes do films for free along with “offering other favours” I presume she is referring to her contemporaries, and not to the great female heroes of the past like Meena Kumari, Waheeda Rehman, Nutan ,Shabana Azmi, Sridevi and Hema Malini.

The last mentioned is the highest paid female hero of all times.And no , none of the above did films for free. Nor did they offer “other favours”(one is not sure what Ms Ranaut means by this) in exchange of the immortal roles that played in films like Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, Guide, Bandini, Arth, Mr India and Seeta Aur Geeta.

Coming to Kangana Ranaut’s contemporaries, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt , Taapsee Pannu are the ones that count. They all get paid well enough, though admittedly not as much as their male counterparts.

As for the “other favours”, the era of roles-for-favours ended with Harvey Weinstein. So do yourself a favour, think before insulting your contemporaries.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

