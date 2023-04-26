Delhi High Court orders social media platforms to take down leaked clips of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most admired and loved actors in the country. He’s a bonafide rage and superstar in the true sense of the term and well, that’s exactly what makes him so wonderful and special. Today, Shah Rukh Khan has reached that level of stardom and fame where his fandom doesn’t depend on box office success or failure. Whenever there’s a new update about Shah Rukh Khan and his upcoming projects, fans love it.

Know the latest update about Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan movie:

So, what’s the latest update about the movie ladies and gentlemen? Well, as per the latest media reports in The Indian Express, the Delhi High Court has ordered social media platforms to take down leaked clips of the upcoming movie. For the unversed, Red Chillies Entertainment had approached the High Court that two video clips related to the film were leaked on social media platforms. The first scene was a fight scene involving Shah Rukh Khan and the film’s female lead actor. RCE mentioned that the leaked clips were clear violation of copyright and intellectual property rights that were causing damage and loss to the plaintiff. For the unversed, Jawan also also stars Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role and the movie is directed by Atlee.

Work Front:

After Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu that’s being directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com