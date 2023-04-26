ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Delhi High Court orders social media platforms to take down leaked clips of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
26 Apr,2023 11:54:09
Delhi High Court orders social media platforms to take down leaked clips of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most admired and loved actors in the country. He’s a bonafide rage and superstar in the true sense of the term and well, that’s exactly what makes him so wonderful and special. Today, Shah Rukh Khan has reached that level of stardom and fame where his fandom doesn’t depend on box office success or failure. Whenever there’s a new update about Shah Rukh Khan and his upcoming projects, fans love it.

Know the latest update about Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan movie:

So, what’s the latest update about the movie ladies and gentlemen? Well, as per the latest media reports in The Indian Express, the Delhi High Court has ordered social media platforms to take down leaked clips of the upcoming movie. For the unversed, Red Chillies Entertainment had approached the High Court that two video clips related to the film were leaked on social media platforms. The first scene was a fight scene involving Shah Rukh Khan and the film’s female lead actor. RCE mentioned that the leaked clips were clear violation of copyright and intellectual property rights that were causing damage and loss to the plaintiff. For the unversed, Jawan also also stars Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role and the movie is directed by Atlee.

Work Front:

After Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu that’s being directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
YRKKH Special: When Mohsin Khan posed in Shah Rukh Khan style to woo girls
YRKKH Special: When Mohsin Khan posed in Shah Rukh Khan style to woo girls
Shah Rukh Khan Helps Aryan Khan In His First Directorial Debut
Shah Rukh Khan Helps Aryan Khan In His First Directorial Debut
Watch: Shah Rukh Khan lands in Kashmir for Dunki shoot, see what happened next
Watch: Shah Rukh Khan lands in Kashmir for Dunki shoot, see what happened next
Does Pathaan’s success justify Shah Rukh Khan’s boxoffice omnipotence?
Does Pathaan’s success justify Shah Rukh Khan’s boxoffice omnipotence?
When Fans And Media Crossed Lines With Bollywood Actors 
When Fans And Media Crossed Lines With Bollywood Actors 
Shah Rukh Khan To Avneet Kaur: Stars' Warm Wishes For Eid
Shah Rukh Khan To Avneet Kaur: Stars' Warm Wishes For Eid
Latest Stories
Watch: Fan calls Sai Pallavi 'didi' in Mumbai, her adorable reaction will melt you
Watch: Fan calls Sai Pallavi 'didi' in Mumbai, her adorable reaction will melt you
In Pics: Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Verma spotted together for a date night, fans in awe
In Pics: Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Verma spotted together for a date night, fans in awe
Surbhi Chandna becomes YRF 'heroine', dances on Tu Mere Samne song
Surbhi Chandna becomes YRF 'heroine', dances on Tu Mere Samne song
When Arijit Singh apologised to Fame Gurukul’s headmistress Ila Arun for breaking her trust, watch
When Arijit Singh apologised to Fame Gurukul’s headmistress Ila Arun for breaking her trust, watch
IPL 2023: Shubman Gill shares winning moment ft. Arjun Tendulkar, fan comments, "saale sahab ke team ko..."
IPL 2023: Shubman Gill shares winning moment ft. Arjun Tendulkar, fan comments, "saale sahab ke team ko..."
Mouni Roy exudes elegance in a golden saree, Disha Patani calls her ‘beautiful’
Mouni Roy exudes elegance in a golden saree, Disha Patani calls her ‘beautiful’
Read Latest News