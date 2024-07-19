Devdas Reunion: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit Spotted Together After 22 Years

In a truly rare and special moment, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit, the leading ladies of the iconic film Devdas, were spotted together after 22 years at the Ambanis’ wedding. The picture of the two actresses has gone viral on social media, with fans expressing their joy and nostalgia at seeing Paro and Chandramukhi together again.

The Ambanis’ wedding was a star-studded, grand affair held at their lavish Mumbai residence. Celebrities from Bollywood, Hollywood, and the Bengali film industry graced the occasion. The event saw a delightful reunion, with Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the cast of Dhoom 2, also in attendance.

Madhuri Dixit, who danced on “Choli Ke Piche” at the wedding, was seen enjoying herself with her husband Shriram Nene. The dance video has also gone viral on social media, with fans praising Madhuri’s iconic moves.

The reunion of Aishwarya and Madhuri has ignited a wave of excitement among fans, with many expressing their sincere desire and hopeful anticipation to see them grace the screen together again. Devdas, released in 2002, was a monumental hit at the box office and is still revered for its iconic dialogues, songs, and performances.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who portrayed Paro in Devdas, has been on a hiatus from films, while Madhuri Dixit has been judging a reality show and has been away from acting. However, their reunion has sparked a glimmer of hope for a possible collaboration in the future, a prospect that fans eagerly anticipate.

The Ambanis’ wedding has been a talking point for many reasons, but the reunion of Aishwarya and Madhuri has been one of the event’s highlights. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the two actresses to share the screen again and recreate the magic of Devdas.